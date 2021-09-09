Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 9.9.21

By Peter Schorsch

The Florida Chamber of Commerce has promoted Frank Walker to Executive Vice President of Government & Political Relations.

For the past six years, Walker has led the Florida Chamber’s lobbying team and taken the lead on developing the Chamber’s annual legislative agendas. The new role will put him in charge of the Florida Chamber’s extensive legislative and political operations.

“As we ramp up the Florida business community’s advocacy efforts to continue growing Florida’s economy and investing in Florida’s future, Frank Walker is the right leader to represent the interests of Florida’s job creators in Tallahassee and D.C.,” said Florida Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Mark Wilson. “Unifying the business community is not for everyone, and Frank has proved he has the integrity, experience and belief in free enterprise to make sure the right issues are addressed, and the right leaders are elected.”

Before Walker landed at the Florida Chamber, Walker spent more than a decade in Washington working for numerous members of the U.S. House and Senate, including U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, former U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, and former U.S. Sens. George LeMieux and Mel Martinez.

“I am thankful to work alongside such an accomplished and dedicated team at the Florida Chamber and honored to be entrusted to continue advancing the incredibly important mission laid out by our Board. The opportunity to build upon the track record of achievement for our members and commitment to Florida’s future of those before me is humbling,” Walker said.

Walker’s elevation was met with enthusiasm by ABC Fine Wine & Spirits CEO and Florida Chamber Chair-elect Chas Bailes, as well as the next-in-line leaders of the state Legislature, Sen. Kathleen Passidomo and Rep. Paul Renner.

“Frank Walker is always focused on the future and in a process where trust matters, Frank is proven to be effective and trustworthy,” Passidomo said.

Renner added: “I’ve worked with Frank on several important initiatives, and when it comes to fighting for free enterprise and unifying Florida’s business community, Frank has the experience, wisdom, and team to move the needle forward.”

Assignment editors — Sentencing for Scott Maddox and Paige Carter-Smith will be handed down, noon, U.S. Courthouse, Courtroom 5 East, 111 North Adams St., Tallahassee.

Listen up — On the return of Hunkering Down, I explain how podcasting has become a major part of moving ahead during the continuing pandemic and why we all still have a need to “hunker down.” Special guest Rep. Michele Rayner visits the pod to talk about her activist roots and entry into politics, pointing out that being a gay, Black woman would not have been an easy path to Tallahassee only a few years ago. Rep. Anna Eskamani also drops in to reflect on her growing stature as an activist and reproductive rights advocate; she fears a Texas-style “heartbeat bill” could come to Florida. We all share our thoughts on the death of Michael K. Williams, who played the iconic Omar on “The Wire.” Williams’ portrayal of complex characters made him a well-loved actor, nominated for an Emmy this year for his role in HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.”

Please check out Hunkering Down on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

More pods — “State of Emergency” is also new; Jared Moskowitz and I welcome Rep. Randy Fine, who is one never to shy away from a good debate, particularly regarding individual freedom and his deeply felt ideological beliefs. Randy gives an “alternate view” on the battle over school mask mandates and why they don’t work (because he “can read,” he says). Randy argues that the science isn’t there, and neither is the practicality of having children mask up in schools. The CDC’s own research backs him up, he notes. While he insists on vaccinations — having battled COVID-19 himself — Randy bristles at the idea of mandates, especially in schools. We discuss the reopening of Broadway (and “Hamilton”) as well as celebrations of the Jewish New Year.

Listen to “State of Emergency” on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and Spotify.

Wait, there’s more — Trimmel Gomes wraps up his first week as the new host of “Sunrise,” the daily digest of the who, what and WTF of Tallahassee. Trimmel casts his experienced eye on The Process every weekday morning, making for an excellent way to get up-to-speed fast.

Catch the heat of “Sunrise” right now on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Spotify, Stitcher and TuneIn.

—@JoeBiden: The pandemic of the unvaccinated is a tragedy that is preventable. People are dying and will die from COVID-19 who don’t have to. If you haven’t gotten vaccinated, do it now. It could save your life and the lives of those you love.

—@JimmyPatronis: Great job @GovRonDeSantis on reappointing @floridapsc Commissioners Art Graham and Andrew Fay. Congratulations and thank you for your service to the state of Florida

—@KevinCate: In awkward #flapol news, looks like every @FlaDems candidate for Governor is out here using @CATECOMM footage in their announcement videos — even though we’re with @NikkiFried.

—@MayorofTLH: Tonight, at our City Commission meeting, I asked our City Attorney to bring back information exploring our legal options to challenge HB1. As I said back in March, HB1 tramples Home Rule authority. It is bad for Tallahassee, and it is bad for Florida.

