Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 9.30.21

By Peter Schorsch

Good Thursday morning.

Please consider listening: After an 18-month hiatus, Michelle and I have released a new edition of our podcast “He Said, She Said.” Raw, emotional, yet redemptive and optimistic, we open up about everything we went through with Michelle’s life-threatening health scare.

Click here to listen on Apple podcasts.

—

Speaking of health scares, please join me this morning in prayers for one of the best guys in The Process, James Miller who, by the time many of you read this, will be under the knife for an important surgery. Jimmy had the misfortune of being my next door neighbor during our freshman year at Florida State and I have been haunting him ever since. Seriously, he is genuinely such a nice guy, with an infectious laugh and a big heart. Prayers for him and his family.

—

With the 50th anniversary of Disney World a day away, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is issuing a proclamation celebrating the legacy of fairy tales and pixie dust in Central Florida.

According to the proclamation, the theme park opened Oct. 1, 1971, hosting roughly 10,000 guests on its inaugural day. Fast forward a half-century, the attraction now boasts four parks, employs thousands, and welcomes millions of guests into Central Florida each year.

“I want to wish a big happy anniversary to Walt Disney World as they celebrate 50 years of magic!” Patronis said in a statement. “In 1971, Disney World opened its gates and turned the heart of our state into a worldwide destination and created countless jobs and opportunities for Florida families and businesses.”

The proclamation hails Disney World among the most attended theme park attractions in the world. It further touts Orlando — once a “sleepy citrus-growing town” — as Florida’s fastest-growing city.

However, Mickey and friends are more than job-makers, Patronis suggested.

They’re dream makers too.

Patronis credited the company with enriching the lives of millions with a degree of “creativity, innovation and charm” as only they can do.

After all, Disney is the “Most Magical Place on Earth.”

—“Psst! 10 Walt Disney World ‘secrets’ and tips … but don’t keep them to yourself” via Britt Kennerly of Florida Today

—”Disney World at 50: All the golden statues, snapped, and where they stand” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel

“Disney World opened 50 years ago; these workers never left” via Mike Schneider of The Associated Press — Applying to be one of the first workers at Walt Disney World, high school graduate George Kalogridis made a split-second decision that set the course for his life: he picked a room where prospective hotel workers were being hired. Chuck Milam got a tip about a job opening from a transplanted Disney executive. Earliene Anderson jumped at the chance to take a job at the new Disney theme park, having fallen in love with the beauty of Disneyland in California. At the time, the three were among the 6,000 employees who opened the Magic Kingdom at Disney World to the public for the first time on Oct. 1, 1971. Now, they are among two dozen from that first day still employed at the theme park resort as it celebrates its 50th anniversary on Friday.

___

Spotted at Ashley Moody’s statewide campaign kick-off in Tampa Wednesday night: Senate President Wilton Simpson, former Sen. Presidents Bill Galvano and Tom Lee, Sens. Danny Burgess and Tom Wright, Reps. Linda Chaney, Elizabeth Fetterhoff, Stan McClain, Fiona McFarland, Will Robinson, former U.S. Senator George LeMieux, Sheriffs McCallum, Prendergast, Schultz and Staly (Sheriff Chad Chronister gave the introduction, West Miami Vice Mayor Eric Diaz Padron, as well as Anita Berry, Nick Catroppo, Ron Christaldi, Peter Collins, Laura Crouch, Clif Curry, Helen Aguirre Ferre, Jason Gonzalez, Natalie King, Stuart Lasher, Stuart Levine, Chris Ligon, Bob Lloyd, Christie Mason, Amy Maguire, Ed Miyagishima, Pat Neal, Dan Nordby, Tom Pepin, Ron Pierce, Bill Schifino, Samantha Sexton-Greer, Brad Swanson, and JD White.

—

Florida’s Greg Steube briefly took the focus off the contentious BIF and reconciliation negotiations during Wednesday night’s Congressional Baseball Game by hitting a rare out-of-the-park home run in the Democrat vs. Republican grudge match. As the ball hit off a railing in front of the first row of the stands and ricocheted back onto the field, Steube broke into a Kirk Gibson-style slow trot around the bases. He was congratulated by Democratic fielders he encountered before being mobbed by his red-clad teammates as he crossed the plate, reports the NY Post. Steube is the first lawmaker to clear the fence at Nationals Park since the game was moved there in 2008. In addition to showing his prowess at the plate, Steube was also the GOP’s starting pitcher — taking the mound in a red “Save America” hat signed by former President Donald Trump — and toiled through 5 2/3 innings and 120 pitches before moving to third base.

Here’s video of Steube’s shot to left field:

—

Bill Nelson secured his spot in space history when he rocketed into orbit in 1986. As NASA Administrator, he’s among the most important people in present-day space exploration.

But what about the future? He has a thing or two to say about that, too.

Nelson, who served as one of Florida’s U.S. Senators from 2001-2019, will speak to The Economic Club of Florida about “Florida and the Future of Space” during a luncheon set for Friday at noon.

The Miami and Melbourne native will share the latest on America’s planned return to the moon, a crewed spaceflight to Mars, and his other goals for the space agency. He’ll also discuss the growing privatization of commercial spaceflight and its impact on Florida.

“The space program is a historical and critical part of Florida’s booming economy, especially as the boundaries of space expand by the growing number of private firms engaged in space launches and spaceflight,” said Bill Moor, club chairman and president of Capital City Investments and Capital City Trust Company, which is sponsoring the luncheon address. “We’re honored that Administrator Nelson can join us to share his vision of this critical new frontier and economic driver.”

More information and luncheon registration details — both in-person and virtual — are available on The Economic Club of Florida’s website.

___

Personnel note: Tyler Russell now Deputy Chief of Staff at DMS — The Department of Management Services has brought on Russell, who will jointly serve as deputy chief of staff and legislative affairs director. After briefly holding the Chief of Staff position at the Department of Children and Families, Russell comes to DMS. Before his stint at DCF, the Florida State University graduate served as deputy director of Legislative Affairs in the Governor’s office.

Russell got his start in politics working at the Republican Party of Florida. He then moved on to campaign work, helping secure victories for Rep. Brad Drake and U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn. He later served as one of Dunn’s legislative assistants. He came back to Florida in 2018 and spent that year’s Legislative Session working for the Florida Realtors Association.

___

Top eminent domain attorneys Charles Stratton and Joshua Stratton have joined the Dispute Resolution Team at Berger Singerman.

The father-son team will work out of the noted business law firm’s Tallahassee office and will focus their practice on representing private property owners and lessees in eminent domain and related matters.

“Charlie and Josh Stratton are two of Florida’s most distinguished eminent domain practitioners whose passion for defending the rights of property owners and lessees is a perfect match for Berger Singerman’s focus on representing entrepreneurs and their businesses,” said Paul Steven Singerman, co-chair of Berger Singerman. “They exemplify our commitment to recruiting and retaining culturally compatible top legal talent.”

Charles Stratton brings nearly 40 years of eminent domain expertise to the firm. He began his career at the Florida Department of Transportation, where he soon became the Chief Eminent Domain Attorney for the state.

He later joined law firm Nelson Mullins Broad and Cassel in Tallahassee, where he represented property owners affected by eminent domain and related proceedings, including national, regional and small businesses as well as individual homeowners throughout the state.

The University of Florida law school graduate has been recognized as a top Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law attorney by “The Best Lawyers in America” for 15 consecutive years and is a 13-time Florida Super Lawyers honoree.

Joshua Stratton also specializes in eminent domain matters, representing private property owners and lessees around Florida against state and local government entities, utility companies and more. He also has substantial experience in intellectual property law, particularly copyright and trademark litigation.

___

Are you one of the Sunshine State’s top lobbyists, PR pros, or company/association executives?

How would it sound to know every time your company, client, policy/issue, or group is mentioned during Committee or floor Sessions?

Strategic Digital Services is testing a new audio tool (built with AI) for the 2021 Legislative Session that would do just that.

To help SDS build it right, please take a 90-second survey for your guidance and feedback!

Head over to Sessionaudiotool.com to share your quick opinion on your or !

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@DaveWeigel: CW has shifted from “of course Dems will win Virginia” to “could (Terry) McAuliffe‘s impending defeat end the (Joe) Biden presidency” while polls have moved within like 1-3 points all year.

—@RepValDemings: The last administration added trillions to the deficit with giveaways to the wealthiest Americans. Our #BuildBackBetter plan is fully paid for and is an investment in people who have to go to work every day. That’s why the American people strongly support our plan.

—@ChristinaPushaw: “According to Miami Herald calculations” What calculations, you may ask? Well, their data journalists copied and pasted a number from the public CDC website. A+ journalisming!

—@MaryEllenKlas: Ah, so you didn’t READ the story? @MiamiHerald reports the difference of daily totals the CDC provides. Because @HealthyFla changes past totals some days of the week, we must calculate this every day — just in case FDOH changes the reporting process without telling us again.

Tweet, tweet:

—@DollyParton: I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene. I had to find it and listen to it immediately … and it’s really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised, and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @LilNasX

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet: