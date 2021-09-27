Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 9.27.21

By Peter Schorsch

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist rolled out a bundle of endorsements Monday in the Democratic Primary race for Governor.

The bulk endorsement features 50 state and community leaders who hail from all corners of the state. Among them are U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor and Al Lawson, former state Rep. Sean Shaw, state Sen. Audrey Gibson, and a dozen current state Representatives.

“Charlie is and always will be a champion for everyday Floridians, and now more than ever, we need his leadership back in Tallahassee. Charlie is a man with dignity, decency, and an unmatched commitment to our communities and our Florida. His years of experience, selfless service, and proven track record will restore transparency and a common sense back into our state,” the backers said in a joint statement.

“A trusted and respected man and public servant, Charlie is the candidate Floridians from across the state and across party lines will entrust to lead us back on the right path. He is the only person in this race who can and will defeat Gov. (Ron) DeSantis and take back Florida for the good of the people. We proudly endorse Charlie Crist to be our next Governor.”

The new round of endorsements landed shortly after Crist reported raising more than $700,000 for his gubernatorial campaign in August and in the wake of polls showing him out in front of incumbent DeSantis in a hypothetical head-to-head.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to have received the support of such a vast and impressive group of Florida leaders from all across the state,” Crist said. “These endorsements reflect the diversity and grassroots coalition of support our campaign is successfully fighting to build in Florida each and every day.

“Our message is resonating with folks from all walks of life, and I could not be more thrilled to watch our movement build to take back the Governor’s Mansion in 2022. We’re on a mission to change the course of our state and build a Florida for all, where the people are back in charge. We won’t stop fighting for Florida.”

