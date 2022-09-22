Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 9.22.22

Good Thursday morning.

Republican Laurel Lee is leading Democrat Alan Cohn by 7 points in the race for Florida’s 15th Congressional District, according to a new poll shared exclusively with Florida Politics.

Floridians for Economic Advancement surveyed 352 likely General Election voters in the district, finding Lee with 41% support to Cohn’s 34%, with about a quarter of voters unsure who they will vote for in November. The lead falls outside the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 5.2 percentage points.

Other poll questions show the upside for Lee — President Joe Biden’s job approval rating is underwater by 10 points, 40%-50%. Additionally, CD 15 voters generally believe the state is heading in the “right direction,” saying so by an 8-point margin, 47%-39%, while 70% of voters say the country is on the “wrong track.”

Lee, a former Florida Secretary of State, also benefits from a slight GOP lean in the district. Statewide Republican candidates have carried the Hillsborough- and Polk-based seat in the past three elections, the closest being in 2018, when Gov. Ron DeSantis edged out Andrew Gillum by a point.

In 2020, former President Donald Trump won the district by 3% and in 2018, U.S. Marco Rubio swamped former U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy by 9 points, 52%-43%.

Looking ahead to Election Day, a plurality of voters (40%) said they plan to cast their ballots Nov. 8, while 36% said they would vote by mail and 24% plan to take advantage of early voting days.

Floridians for Economic Advancement conducted the poll online Sept. 19-20. Of all voters surveyed, 35% were Republican, 34% were Democrats and 31% were no-party voters. Women made up 53% of those polled.

___

Lobbying firm Johnson & Blanton is adding Marnie George to the team.

George brings more than 30 years of experience to the firm, including lobbying the Legislature, state agencies and the executive branch on behalf of state and national organizations.

“I am thrilled to be joining this team of passionate and dedicated professionals at Johnson & Blanton,” said Marnie George. “I am greatly looking forward to working with Team JB to continue the incredible work they have done to the betterment of both their clients and the people of Florida.”

Before joining Johnson & Blanton, George founded the public affairs consulting firm The George Group, where she represented state and national clients. She previously served as legislative affairs director for the Department of Business and Professional Regulation and started the agency’s public information office serving as agency spokesperson while heading up the legislative office.

The Executive Office of the Governor selected George to join the startup team of the Florida Lottery as legislative affairs manager. Later, the Lottery Secretary tapped her to manage the affairs of the first-ever Florida Lottery Commission; George was also named top employee with superior service for her work.

“At Johnson and Blanton, we place high value on integrity and quality work ethic and Marnie embodies those qualities and many more. Having known her for over 20-plus years we knew immediately she would be a perfect fit for our team as we always look for ways to better serve our clients,” said J&B founder and managing partner Jon Johnson.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@BurgessEv: More House Rs (10) voted to impeach Trump than supported Electoral Count Act reform (9)

—@MarcoRubio: America is apparently the only nation on earth where you can enter by violating our laws and then a week later sue the government whose laws you violated

—@RepDWSTweets: The outrageous progressive litmus test on Israel by @RashidaTlaib is nothing short of antisemitic. Proud progressives do support Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state. Suggesting otherwise is shameful and dangerous. Divisive rhetoric does not lead to peace.

Tweet, tweet:

.@JeanetteNunezFL will always stand up for the third largest Jewish population in the U.S. The same cannot be said of her opponent @KarlaforFlorida. #FlaPol pic.twitter.com/1gxv9Yj2ub — Republican State Leadership Committee (@RSLC) September 21, 2022

— DAYS UNTIL —

Biden to speak at a DNC rally in Orlando — 5; vote-by-mail mailing deadline for General Election — 10; 22-23 NHL season begins — 15; WPEC televised debate in Florida Governor’s race — 20; deadline to register for General Election — 22; ‘Before You Vote’ TV debates (Senate) — 26; Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ release — 29; Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 32; Cormac McCarthy’s ‘The Passenger’ releases — 33; Jon Meacham’s ‘And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle’ releases — 33; Early voting begins for General Election — 37; 2022 General Election — 47; ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ premieres — 50; ‘Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 50; FITCon 2022 begins — 56; ‘The Flash’ premieres — 56; The World Cup kicks off in Qatar — 60; The U.S. World Cup Soccer Team begins play — 60; Florida TaxWatch’s Annual Meeting begins — 69; ‘Willow’ premieres on Disney+ — 69; McCarthy’s ‘Stella Maris’ releases — 75; ‘Avatar 2’ premieres — 85; final Broadway performance of ‘The Music Man’ with Hugh Jackman — 101; Bruce Springsteen launches his 2023 tour in Tampa — 132; ‘Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ premieres — 148; 2023 Legislative Session convenes — 166; ‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ premieres — 183; American Association of Political Consultants Pollies ’23 conference begins — 208; 2023 Session Sine Die — 225; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ premieres — 225; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ premieres — 253; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 302; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 407; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 421; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 554; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 673; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 673; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 778; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 956.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.

The post Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.22.22 appeared first on Florida Politics – Campaigns & Elections. Lobbying & Government..