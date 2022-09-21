Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 9.21.22

Good Wednesday morning.

Inflation is the top concern among Florida voters according to a new poll conducted by Public Opinion Strategies on behalf of the James Madison Institute.

According to the poll, 42% of voters say that they are concerned about the rising cost of consumer goods, putting the issue far ahead of others such as immigration and gun control, neither of which registered in the double digits.

The poll also asked voters whether Congress should focus on addressing inflation or passing regulations targeted at Big Tech. Inflation topped tech regs 83%-9%.

This issue test comes shortly after members of Congress and the Federal Trade Commission began pushing for tech regulations, supposedly at the expense of tamping down inflation. The poll further showed that Florida voters believe tech industry regulations will exacerbate inflation rather than lower it.

“Voters in Florida are very clear; they’re concerned about the economy and inflation and believe acting on policies to break up American technology companies is not only unfair, but will also increase prices on consumer goods,” said Robert Blizzard, a partner at Public Opinion Strategies. “Pursuing policies in Washington like antitrust is a lose-lose situation. Focusing on these policies could actually be detrimental for lawmakers seeking reelection.”

If Congress were to insist on tackling tech issues, voters would prefer lawmakers prioritize legislation to prevent cyberattacks (25%), increase security measures to better protect children online (18%), and alert customers involved in data breaches (18%) over antitrust reforms.

“The poll confirms that Florida voters don’t want heavy-handed government regulations that will increase prices and stifle innovation,” said Sal Nuzzo, vice president of Policy at The James Madison Institute. “As inflation continues to stifle the economy, voters are right to demand their elected officials focus on the kind of free-market principles that will lead to lower costs on everyday goods.”

A top of ‘burn happy birthday shoutout to Aly Coleman of On3PR, recognized as a rising star in a previous edition of INFLUENCE Magazine but nowadays a full-fledged star who always delivers the goods.

Assignment editors — Simply Healthcare Plans, joined by Reps. Tom Fabricio and Alex Rizo among other community leaders, celebrates the opening of its new Hialeah Community Service Center: 9:30 a.m., 1905 West 35th Street, Hialeah. RSVP to Madison Dorval at madison@redhillsstrategies.com.

Here are a few other items on my radar:

— In 2020, Democrats were 20% more likely to respond to pollsters than Republicans, and that imbalance likely contributed to polling errors during the election cycle. According to Nate Cohn of The New York Times, it may not be as big of a factor in 2022 as the response rate gap has fallen to about 5% — its lowest since October 2019.

— In states and counties across the country, election deniers are running to oversee elections, and Time magazine is highlighting some of the candidates who are standing in their way — including a Marine running for Arizona Secretary of State who says, “the stakes are literally the fate of the free world.”

— The “Big Lie” has propelled some former nobodies into influencer territory in conservative circles. As Elizabeth Dwoskin and Jeremy B. Merrill write for The Washington Post, some of those who parroted Donald Trump’s claims early have seen their follower counts — and thereby their influence — double or triple since.

—Democrats have been registering voters at a high clip in the months since SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade, but as Jessica Piper writes for POLITICO, the party is mostly climbing out of the hole it was in after nearly two years of rising GOP registrations.

—Technically voting is free. But it still costs time and effort. A new analysis highlighted by The New York Times ranks the states by how easy it is for voters to cast a ballot, finding New Hampshire and Mississippi carrying the highest personal cost. After recent election law changes, Florida fell from No. 28 to No. 33.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

.@pbcgov Mayor Dave Kerner says he will campaign for @GovRonDeSantis and vote for him on November 8th. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/02E5kjpJFp — Victoria De Cardenas (@VictoriaCBS12) September 20, 2022

—@RepTroyNehls: Democrats claim It’s “human trafficking” when (Ron) DeSantis flies 50 illegal migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. But not when (Joe) Biden flies 425,000 illegal aliens on midnight flights around the country. You can’t have it both ways.

—@LtGovNunez: While everyone is suffering under the weight of Bidenflation, @GovRonDeSantis’ tax relief proposal puts the needs of Florida families first. We look forward to working with the legislature to pass this important tax relief package this upcoming Legislative Session.

Tweet, tweet:

From Reddit: A plane with a banner reading “@RonDeSantisFL is a human trafficker” flew over Disney today pic.twitter.com/g4ZcBYER1U — Tori Lynn Schneider (@photoriphy) September 20, 2022

— DAYS UNTIL —

Biden to speak at a DNC rally in Orlando — 6; vote-by-mail mailing deadline for General Election — 11; 22-23 NHL season begins — 16; WPEC televised debate in Florida Governor’s race — 21; deadline to register for General Election — 23; ‘Before You Vote’ TV debates (Senate) — 27; Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ release — 30; Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 33; Cormac McCarthy’s ‘The Passenger’ releases — 34; Jon Meacham’s ‘And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle’ releases — 34; Early voting begins for General Election — 38; 2022 General Election — 48; ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ premieres — 51; ‘Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 51; FITCon 2022 begins — 57; ‘The Flash’ premieres — 57; The World Cup kicks off in Qatar — 61; The U.S. World Cup Soccer Team begins play — 61; Florida TaxWatch’s Annual Meeting begins — 70; ‘Willow’ premieres on Disney+ — 70; McCarthy’s ‘Stella Maris’ releases — 76; ‘Avatar 2’ premieres — 86; final Broadway performance of ‘The Music Man’ with Hugh Jackman — 102; Bruce Springsteen launches his 2023 tour in Tampa — 133; ‘Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ premieres — 149; 2023 Legislative Session convenes — 167; ‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ premieres — 184; American Association of Political Consultants Pollies’ 23 conference begins — 209; 2023 Session Sine Die — 226; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ premieres — 226; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ premieres — 254; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 303; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 408; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 422; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 555; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 674; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 674; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 779; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 957.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.

