Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 9.20.21 (Video)

By Peter Schorsch

The Seminole Tribe has released another ad heralding the new Gaming Compact.

For a multimillion-dollar gaming ad campaign, there’s a distinct lack of gaming imagery. There aren’t any playing cards, felted tables or dice. The closest is an aerial shot of the iconic Guitar Hotel at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood.

Compared to the multistate advertising assaults by big-name national sports betting brands, it’s minimalistic.

Gambling itself receives only a passing mention; it doesn’t invoke the arrival of sports betting or the Tribe’s exclusivity on a handful of new casino games. It simply reiterates that the Compact will provide $2.5 billion in revenues to the state.

Instead, the ad focuses on the Tribe itself and the mutually beneficial relationship forged with the state.

It depicts Seminoles from the Brighton and Big Cypress reservations wearing traditional tribal attire, touring the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum and running the tribal standard up the flagpole.

There’s also a shot of Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus William Osceola Jr. inking the new Compact alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The closer features two Seminole family members hand-in-hand walking off into the distance.

“After a miraculous story of survival, The Seminole Tribe created an international entertainment icon: Seminole Hard Rock,” the ad narrator says. “Today, a new Seminole Compact is law, creating thousands of jobs and generating billions more for the state — guaranteed. And allowing this sovereign nation to provide for the well-being of its members. A partnership of trust.”

To see the ad, click on the image below.

Leslie Dughi is joining the lobbying team at Metz Husband & Daughton.

Dughi brings more than 20 years of experience in both Executive and Legislative Branch expertise to the firm.

She most recently worked at the Greenberg Traurig firm, where since 2004, she had worked as a lobbyist representing clients spanning several industries, including aerospace, international auto rentals and fleet management.

Dughi has particular experience in lobbying health care and health insurance matters and other regulatory issues before the various state agencies and the Florida Legislature.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Leslie to our team. She has a well-earned reputation for being one of the hardest working and well-liked people in the Capitol. We are lucky to have her, and our clients will be well served by the depth of knowledge and relationships she brings to our team,” MHD lobbyist Andy Palmer said.

In addition to her lobbying experience, Dughi has considerable experience in political communications, serving as the political director for Associated Industries of Florida and as director of government affairs for the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

She is the second major hire at MHD in as many months. In August, the team added veteran lobbyist Karl Rasmussen as a senior policy adviser.

—@RealJacobPerry: I have now walked out of three places today because they were so short-staffed that nobody could help me. Yet, I keep seeing people complain about lack of federal employment benefits. What am I missing?

—@MDixon55: Super excited for this cycle’s folksy anecdotal story ledes about Beto (O’Rourke) in his pickup truck