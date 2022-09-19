Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 9.19.22

Good Monday morning.

Florida entrepreneur Matthew Farrar is launching EkdroMedia, a production house that focuses on harnessing the power of social movements, culture and outdoor adventure.

EkdroMedia will develop and produce series for network, streaming and social channels, as well as produce branded and animated series, develop virtual and augmented reality projects, and connect brands and organizations with the most stunning and organized collection of outdoor visual assets in the world.

“My journey to EkdroMedia was built and realized in state and national parks, on the water, on the trail, and through the lens of my Sony Alpha camera — taking in the real, raw, incredible world around me. Just as so many have prioritized their health and taken to the outdoors over the past two years, my adventures have helped deepen my understanding of how visual and auditory experiences can create moments that remain with viewers long after they end,” Farrar said.

EkdroMedia launches with three major projects in development. Farrar will direct and produce a short-form documentary film focused on the future of the trucking industry in partnership with the Florida Trucking Association. “Wild Escape,” an outdoor docuseries, is currently in pre-production and will give audiences an intimate and unfiltered look at today’s leaders set against the backdrop of some of the world’s most beautiful wild spaces, with the first episode of the series featuring guest Peter Schorsch. The company also launches an animated series in development, with a creative team led by Jason Maurer, a 20-plus-year veteran of the animation and motion picture industry whose Emmy award-winning work strives to entertain while educating audiences on often socially difficult topics.

“EkdroMedia’s focus will be to create powerful and evocative experiences that move people emotionally and inspire them to live authentically,” Farrar added.

Veteran government relations pro BillieAnne Gay is joining Anheuser-Busch as its new director of state government affairs for the Southeast.

In her new role, Gay will be responsible for leading the company’s legislative agenda, political giving and stakeholder engagement in Florida.

She comes to Anheuser-Busch from HCA Healthcare, where she served as its government affairs manager in Tallahassee. She previously spent 15 years in public education, serving as Director of Advocacy & Legislative Affairs for the Florida School Boards Association.

In that position, she represented Florida’s elected school boards before legislative and executive branches and oversaw the association’s communications activities, including website updates, media outreach, and was tasked with heightening FABA’s social media presence and engagement.

Gay serves her community and state on the Leadership Florida NW Florida Council, FLAEYC Board of Directors, Tree House Tallahassee Board, and as a Founding Member of the local Babe Ruth Baseball Alumni Foundation.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and her master’s in educational leadership from the University of West Florida. She also holds multiple teaching certifications and an Education Leadership certification.

Anheuser-Busch has called Florida home since 1969. This addition underscores the company’s commitment to Florida, including its 1,127 employees in the state across six facilities that help to make and distribute America’s iconic beers every day.

— Democrats are perhaps enjoying some momentum in this year’s political landscape — if FiveThirtyEight’s forecast is any indication. Within models predicting control of the Senate following the November election, Democrats have upped their chances from 47% in late June to 55% now. More here.

—Democrats have been losing support among Hispanic voters in recent cycles, but a new poll shows Republicans haven’t continued gaining ground with voting bloc since the 2020 Election. The New York Times/Siena College poll shows 56% of Hispanic voters plan to vote for Democrats in November compared to 32% who plan to vote for Republicans.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RichLowry: Apparently no one outraged by what (Ron) DeSantis did stopped to consider that being flown to Martha’s Vineyard was probably the best thing that’s happened to these migrants after a hellish, months-long trek

—@ComicDaveSmith: The Martha’s Vineyard thing might be the best and clearest example of what so many of us have been talking about for years. The progressive elites advocate for policies that they never have to suffer the consequences of. And the one time they do, it ends quickly.

Tweet, tweet:

—@DanRather: Here’s an idea for Chris Licht, the new head of @CNN. Set up a debate — one-on-one — between @GavinNewsom and @RonDeSantisFL. Two Governors of big states, potential presidential candidates. Primetime. Ratings I bet would be huge. Who would have the courage to show up?

—@GavinNewsom: Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you’re struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives. Since you have only one overriding need — attention — let’s take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day.

—@JayCridlin: Florida news from the NC bureau: At tonight’s show in Asheville, during ‘Icky Thump,’ Jack White shouted, “This song is dedicated to Gov. DeSantis!” … ‘Icky Thump,’ you might know, is a song that critiques anti-immigrant sentiments: “White Americans, what? Nothing better to do? / Why don’t you kick yourself out, you’re an immigrant, too!”

—@MBakerTBTimes: Just as we all expected in the preseason, in the final minute against LSU and in the second quarter tonight, FSU is 3-0. Things are definitely different with the Noles

