Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 8.24.22

“Charlie Crist defeats Nikki Fried, will face Ron DeSantis in General Election” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — In early returns, Crist posted large leads in Democratic stronghold counties such as Duval, Orange and Broward counties.

Crist will now face Gov. Ron DeSantis in the General Election.

Over the final weeks of the campaign, Fried hit Crist hard, emptying her quiver with attacks on Crist’s past anti-abortion stances when he was a Republican, his hard-line record on criminal justice issues and claiming he’s sure to lose to DeSantis.

While some polls showed the race tightening in the final stretch, Crist led in most polls throughout the race and a St. Pete Polls survey on the eve of the Primary showed him leading 59% to 30% over Fried.

Before the Primary, Fried refused to say whether she’d endorse Crist if she lost.

The win is the latest victory for Crist, 66, who has been running for political office in Florida for 30 years. For Fried, 44, it’s a setback in her early political career, which began with a narrow victory in the Agriculture Commissioner race in 2018.

But the real test will now come Nov. 8.

—“Crist wallops Fried in Democratic Primary for Governor” via Steven Lemongello and Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel

—”DeSantis has his November opponent: Ex-Gov. Crist” via Matt Dixon and Gary Fineout of POLITICO

Assignment editors — Crist will be making his first public appearance after being officially elected the Democratic nominee for Governor: 8:15 a.m., Kissin’ Cuzzins, 951 34th St. N, St. Petersburg. RSVP at press@charliecrist.com.

Florida Chamber-endorsed candidates cleaned up in Primaries — The Florida Chamber endorsed 39 candidates running in contested Primaries and 36 of them came out on top Tuesday. Most of the endorsements were for state legislative races, though the Chamber also backed Simpson in the Republican Primary for Agriculture Commissioner. “Congratulations to the 92% of Florida Chamber pro-jobs candidates who won their Primary races,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson. “Keeping Florida competitive is essential to growing Florida to a top 10 global economy by 2030. As we unite business for good, we trust those elected will champion free enterprise, job creation and keep us moving in the right direction.”

AFP-FL congratulates endorsed candidates for election wins — Conservative advocacy group Americans for Prosperity Action-Florida congratulated several candidates it endorsed who proved victorious in the Primary Election. The set included Republican U.S. Reps. Kat Cammack and Maria Salazar as well as Laurel Lee, who won the GOP nomination in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. “Our Florida activists have been knocking on doors and making phone calls on behalf of candidates who are committed to policies that advance freedom and breakdown barriers that prevent Floridians from reaching their full potential,” said AFP Action-FL senior adviser Skylar Zander. “We will now turn our attention to the General Election to educate voters in support of candidates who will work to improve our state’s economy and improve opportunities for everyone.”

Republican Main Street Partnership gets ‘clean sweep’ in Primary Election — The Republican Main Street Partnership PAC waded into five Republican Primaries for Florida congressional seats this cycle and all of its preferred candidates prevailed. The list: U.S. Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Giménez, John Rutherford, Maria Salazar and Michael Waltz. “Republican Main Street members are focused on delivering real results for American families and look no further for proof of that than the results in Florida’s Republican Primary Elections. Republican Main Street Partnership PAC members are working on the issues that matter most to their constituents, and we could not be more proud of their victories tonight. We look forward to the general elections and taking back the House Republican Majority,” said RMSP PAC President Sarah Chamberlain.

—@JacobOgles: Remember when I said the School Board races were maybe Ron DeSantis’ biggest gamble in the Primary cycle? It seems to be paying off.

—@NikkiFried: We have to make Ron DeSantis a one-term Governor and now that means rallying behind @CharlieCrist.

—@JonMcGowanFL: That UNF poll was garbage

—@SteveLemongello: Nikki Fried pledges to ensure DeSantis is a one-term Governor and will campaign “up and down” the state for Democratic nominees … but so far have not heard her mention Crist’s name

—@FawFulFan: Prior to 2020, this divide didn’t exist. Florida Republicans loved early voting and tended to enjoy a narrow lead in the mail + EIP vote. It was Trump who convinced the entire party that early voting is illegitimate, and changed the entire landscape of the ballot return process.

—@CarolynPFox: I forgot the part of election night in the newsroom when you’ve eaten all your pizza and you’re just waiting.

—@RafaelYaniz: Does anyone here have the Vegas odds on how long it will take for @GlennaWPLG to air an investigation about shady $ propping up candidates who won tonight?

—@CMitchellPolDem: While I’m sure there was disappointments for some of us tonight, we can all (Democrats and Republicans) raise our glasses and cheer that @AnthonySabatini got his a$$ kicked tonight. Now he will just be another marginalized internet troll.

—@TimCast: YouTube updated its policies to no longer ban claims that masks do not play a role in preventing spread of COVID Essentially, you are now allowed to claim masks don’t work

