Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 8.15.22

The Florida League of Cities announced its officers for the 2022-2023 term, including Port St. Lucie Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo as its next president.

Caraballo was elected by FLC membership and will serve a one-year term. The organization, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary as the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, also announced that Cooper City Mayor Greg Ross was elected first vice president and Cocoa Mayor Michael Blake was elected second vice president.

“It’s an honor to be with you today, not just to celebrate 100 years of Florida League of Cities’ accomplishments and successes but, to kick off the next 100 years of outstanding achievements,” Caraballo said after her election. “I am incredibly humbled to have your support and serve as your next President for the upcoming year.”

Caraballo was first elected to the Port St. Lucie Commission in 2016 and has served ever since. She is a member of the St. Lucie County Transportation Planning Organization, the Treasure Coast Regional League of Cities, and she serves on the Board of Directors for Graceway Village.

Caraballo is a past President and current Director of the Port St. Lucie Historical Society, and she previously served on the Keep PSL Beautiful Committee. She has also been a member of several of the League’s committees including the FLC Executive Committee, FAST Committee, Advocacy Committee and Resolutions Committee.

In addition, Caraballo is a past Chair of FLC’s Land Use and Economic Development Committee and is a current member of the FLC Transportation and Intergovernmental Relations Committee. An active advocate at both the state and federal level, Caraballo has also received FLC’s Home Rule Hero Award multiple times.

— Historically, the President’s party doesn’t do too well in Midterm elections, but 2022 could be an exception according to Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight. The site’s modeling picked up on a slight momentum shift toward Democrats a couple of weeks ago and now it seems like it’s no longer a foregone conclusion they’ll lose the U.S. House. At 20%, the odds aren’t great — but they are better than they were.

— There’s an impending war between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, so why not listen to what a war correspondent has to say about the Governor? Florida native Dexter Filkins, who is best known for covering the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan for The New York Times, gives his take in the latest episode of The Dishcast.

— Democrats have found their pressure point for the Midterms: Abortion. Democratic candidates across the country are producing ads lambasting the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and pinning a share of the blame on the Republicans they are running against.

— When did American politics become so divisive? A new Pew Research Center report doesn’t directly answer the question, but it paints a clear picture of just how consistently and rapidly partisan disdain has grown over the past three decades. The graphs speak for themselves.

— The biggest difference between Democratic Primary rivals Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried may be how they would handle the shady dealings at Florida Power & Light, writes Jason Garcia. When Crist was Governor, he appointed a pro-consumer Public Service Commission that killed a massive rate increase. Fried, meanwhile, joined FPL in their fight to gut an energy-efficiency law.

— Intrigue, open garage doors, police body cameras, on-and-off romances and — trigger warning — detailed suicide plans. Jacob Ogles’ latest story on Florida’s 16th Congressional District dives headfirst into the weird world of Republican candidate Martin Hyde. Check it out on Florida Politics.

— Faith in journalism has cratered in recent years, but local news outlets have been spared the brunt of hate and “fake news” allegations, but that’s starting to change as more small newsrooms close and are replaced by algorithms. Turns out readers prefer to read news written by people, not robots. Who’d’ve thought?

— It’s time to say sayonara to Saul Goodman … er, Jimmy McGill … er, Gene Takovic … Whatever you want to call him, the last episode of “Better Call Saul” airs tonight and with it comes the end of the criminal lawyer’s epic journey over the past decade. Here are five big questions The AV Club has heading into the finale — warning, there be spoilers.

—@RexChapman: I’m not a smart person. No degree. I somehow was named an academic all-SEC while in college at Kentucky. I worshipped Herschel Walker as a teenager growing up watching the SEC. But I can definitively say that Herschel Walker is the dumbest human I’ve ever met. Ever.

—@Jack_Petocz: DeSantis is embarking on a nationwide tour to speak at GOP rallies/campaign events across the country. Just in case it wasn’t clear enough, this man wants to be president.

—@DavidPomerantz: 13 dark-money groups used by FPL’s consultants in the 2020 ghost candidate scandal are now being used to route $300K to Nikki Fried, who’s running against Charlie Crist in the Dem Primary for FL Governor.

—@UMichVoter: can you imagine a Florida without Broward? It would be borderline Alabama

—@SenPizzo: Today’s @WPLGLocal10 debate b/w @LeaderBookFL and @Barbarasharief Lauren spoke about legislative policy and issues in her @FLSenate district. Reading from notes, Barbara talked about Lauren’s 2009 wedding, filing a lawsuit against Lauren, and then logged off early.

—@MarcACaputo: Twitter lawyers are now informing me there are NOT two sides to a legal case Therefore, if Defendant A is accused, s/he is guilty — even if there’s no formal indictment. And to report that Defendant A has a defense is bad journalism.

—@ChristinaPushaw: Is your corporate media losing money and laying off journalists? I have a great idea: if you want to sell papers, REPORT THE NEWS your community cares about. No, we don’t need to pay for your opinions about January 6 or why kids should be double-masked. Liberal Twitter is free