Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 7.29.22

Good Friday morning from Kentucky Horse Park.

Michelle and I are celebrating our 11th wedding anniversary today by mucking horse stables and cleaning out the RV pooper. But considering where she was a year ago, we couldn’t be happier to be where we are today.

Republicans have been gaining ground among Hispanic voters, and they’re looking to continue making inroads with the launch of a new ad.

The Republican State Leadership Committee Republican Party has produced its first-ever Spanish-language ad and is backing it with a five-figure digital buy in five states.

The 30-second spot, narrated from the perspective of a Hispanic American, says Democrats are taking Hispanic voters for granted and ignoring their top concerns, while Republicans are offering an “alternative, freedom-focused agenda” that addresses the concerns of Hispanic Americans.

RSLC said Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Texas are the targets the committee hopes to “make meaningful gains” or “flip chambers” by bringing more Hispanic voters into their camp.

Of course, there is no flipportunity in Florida, with massive GOP majorities in both chambers of the state Legislature. However, Republicans are just a few seats away from a two-thirds majority in each chamber, which, if achieved, would undoubtedly be a “meaningful gain.”

“While Democrats think they deserve automatic loyalty from Hispanic voters at the ballot box regardless of the harm their destructive agenda is doing to the country, state Republicans know that growing their support with Hispanic communities can only come from continuing to fight for a freedom-focused agenda that lifts up all Americans,” RSLC President Dee Duncan said.

“Hispanic voters want good paying jobs, affordable goods, safe communities, and a quality education for their children, and the RSLC will keep deploying innovative voter contact tactics like this to remind them that those are all products of Republican leadership in the states.”

To watch the ad, click on the image below:

A new online business intelligence platform that makes a mountain of state government records and data accessible to search, view, read and understand launched this week.

MyGovGuide, co-founded by David Clark, searches state agency websites and databases for budget documents, contact information, personnel movement, contract data and more. And within a few clicks, users can find every detail they’re looking for using predictive search capabilities and displayed in a visual format.

MyGovGuide aims to equip businesses — and the lobbyists who represent them — with valuable information that can help them make their pitch at the right time and to the right people in state government.

Yes, it makes your bookmarks folder to hard-to-find state agency records pages obsolete. But it also visualizes the data in those records by producing charts and graphs on the fly. It shows the real-time, top-line budget allocations for each agency, but it also goes a couple of steps further by leveraging budget and expenditure databases to show users how much money an agency has left to spend this fiscal year, as well as what they must spend it on and the details on how they have already spent some of it.

The solution is a software-as-a-service model with monthly and annual single-user subscriptions with a price break available if users buy the 12-month plan. There is also an enterprise package with multiple licenses for a company with multiple users.

Customers can test drive it with a 14-day free trial by visiting MyGovGuide.com.

Tweet, tweet:

ya, ultimately the definitional question is beside the point when this is what the public is indicating https://t.co/hsyJLJ1Euf — Kyle Kondik (@kkondik) July 28, 2022

—@MarcoRubio: We already knew the modern democrat party is out of touch with everyday people But, it takes a special kind of “out of touch” to believe that the most important problem facing working Americans is the price of solar panels and electric cars

—@ChristinaPushaw: Hi @JackShafer! FYI, you are wrong about the reason @GovRonDeSantis doesn’t talk to liberal media, including Politico. He isn’t worried about “negative press;” you’re always negative. It’s just that he doesn’t care. And he doesn’t want to give you clicks or ratings.

—@DennisPhillipsWx: There’s not a thing unusual about “Saharan Dust” coming across the Atlantic in July. Odds are, it sticks around into early August as well. It usually squashes tropical development. I always enjoy using the word “squash.”

