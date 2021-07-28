Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 7.28.21

Good Wednesday morning.
What was supposed to be America’s “hot vax summer” barely made it through July. The delta variant of COVID-19 is roaring back — in Florida and across the country — forcing The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to backtrack on its mask recommendations for vaccinated people.
But vaxxed versus unvaxxed is just one of many conflicts, disputes, and outright battles we face in Florida.
Nevertheless, it is that yin-and-yang that makes Florida politics so damn exciting.
Through all this, Peter is working overtime as a loving and dutiful caretaker (and chief bedpan wrangler) to his recovering wife, Michelle. The staff of Florida Politics wish her a speedy recovery; we are all lucky to have such a compassionate individual at our helm.
Yes, it may be a long journey ahead, but at least they are on the right road.
Sunburn is also taking a short breather; we will be back Friday morning. Thank you all for your readership and support.
That said, let’s start our morning with a handful of shots-and-chasers for a little context:
Shot:
Federal appeals court sides with DeSantis, lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions | The Post Millennial https://t.co/Or3dcWRfkb
— Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 24, 2021
Chaser:
Love that the ship is called Freedom. Just get vaccinated, people.
The unvaccinated are second-class citizens on cruise ships https://t.co/w5vAgVDIww via @luxury
— Marc Graser (@marcgraser) July 18, 2021
___
Shot:
Matt Gaetz charges could come as soon as July, reports say https://t.co/TFHPkkuqt0 via @YahooNews
— KATHY HARDIN (@KGPEP) July 26, 2021
Chaser: It’s July 28.
___
Shot:
That line item prompted Bainter’s chief financial officer at Data Targeting Inc., Lance Gardner, to question its legitimacy: “Is this good? There is a line item for $4,000 for ‘research.’ ’’
Bainter replied: “It is.” In a later email he adds, “You and I will talk.” /3
— Mary Ellen Klas (@MaryEllenKlas) July 24, 2021
Chaser:
“Nobody brings a fella the size o’ him, ‘less they’re tryin’ to say somethin’ without talkin’.”
___
Shot:
“The letter notes that the Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Pasco County Human Services…But it also delivers a stern warning: ‘Our desire to help you will not hinder us from holding you fully accountable for your choices and actions.'” Read @kmcgrory: https://t.co/fETJgMr2pw
— Kathryn Varn (@kathrynvarn) July 27, 2021
Chaser: How soon until Chris Nocco announces for Florida Senate?
___
Shot:
.@RobertGBlackmon rockets into strong second in latest poll of St. Pete Mayor’s race, as @KenWelch continues lead and @DardenRice drops from top two, via @JanelleIrwinFL https://t.co/c4JKOrYKdR #FlaPol pic.twitter.com/4K3jrZjPgf
— Florida Politics (@Fla_Pol) July 23, 2021
Chaser: We hear Robert Blackmon has brought in top consultants Jim Rimes and Nick Hansen to see him through the final weeks of the campaign. Can they quarterback him to the same level of upset that happened in 2010 when then-unknown Jeff Brandes knocked off Bill ‘Santa Claus’ Heller?
___
Shot:
Steve Currall’s two years at the helm of USF spanned a controversial consolidation, a national uprising against systemic racism and an aborted attempt to strip the College of Education of its undergrad classes. https://t.co/J3CSbh23dk
— Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) July 19, 2021
Chaser:
<Don’t say it, Peter.>
<Don’t you dare say it, Peter.>
<Peter, please don’t start that shit now.>
Me: What about Richard Corcoran for USF President?
___
Shot:
🎉 TOMORROW (7/28)! Dave Matthews Band LIVE at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre! 🎉 For health and safety information, + any other FAQs, please visit our website: https://t.co/YCNziwfidl pic.twitter.com/wlPXlQKKm0
— MIDFLORIDA Amp (@midfloridaamp) July 27, 2021
Chaser:
Sunburn will be off Thursday morning.
— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —
Tweet, tweet:
Kinzinger gets choked up in his opening remarks at the Jan. 6 select committee: “I never expected today to be quite as emotional for me as it has been… you guys may individually feel a little broken… but you guys won. You guys held.” pic.twitter.com/u9GEPURNPk
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 27, 2021
—@JonAllenDC: “You hear that guys, this n— voted for Joe Biden,” a rioter responding to Officer (Harry) Dunn. Dunn said a colleague was told, “Put your gun down, and we’ll show you what kind of n— you really are.”
Tweet, tweet:
As you walk around the Capitol today officers are watching the hearing and watching their colleagues testify. One word: RIVETING
Photo cred to: @haleytalbotnbc pic.twitter.com/9rAfqXDk4S
— Rep. Stacey Plaskett (@StaceyPlaskett) July 27, 2021
—@TimWronka: How anyone can listen to Officer (Michael) Fanone’s testimony and dismiss that day as nothing is beyond me.
—@Alex_Patton: I was told before Jan that I didn’t understand the depths of planning, organization and resources behind the plan to “stop the steal.” I am also being told by the same sources that it isn’t over.
Tweet, tweet:
“The Kaiser Family Foundation this month found that counties won by Biden last year had vaccination rates nearly 12-point higher than counties won by Donald Trump.” (h/t @ddiamond) https://t.co/A6jkALitji
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) July 26, 2021
—@Coo_Ray: I’m an Arkansas ER physician. We are at the point warned about a year ago. There are no ICU beds in the state. 4 days ago, we called 5 surrounding states looking for ICU beds, and we were unsuccessful.
—@KevinCate: Did not expect to have to send my daughter to middle school orientation in a mask. It hurts my heart so much.
Tweet, tweet:
Never forget this legend double fisting beers at 9AM supporting his wife at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/gasMaFmaVS
— Dr Grayfang (@DrGrayfang) July 24, 2021