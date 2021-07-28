Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 7.28.21

By Peter Schorsch

Good Wednesday morning.

What was supposed to be America’s “hot vax summer” barely made it through July. The delta variant of COVID-19 is roaring back — in Florida and across the country — forcing The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to backtrack on its mask recommendations for vaccinated people.

But vaxxed versus unvaxxed is just one of many conflicts, disputes, and outright battles we face in Florida.

Nevertheless, it is that yin-and-yang that makes Florida politics so damn exciting.

Through all this, Peter is working overtime as a loving and dutiful caretaker (and chief bedpan wrangler) to his recovering wife, Michelle. The staff of Florida Politics wish her a speedy recovery; we are all lucky to have such a compassionate individual at our helm.

Yes, it may be a long journey ahead, but at least they are on the right road.

That said, let’s start our morning with a handful of shots-and-chasers for a little context:

Shot:

Chaser:

Shot:

Chaser: It’s July 28.

Shot:

That line item prompted Bainter’s chief financial officer at Data Targeting Inc., Lance Gardner, to question its legitimacy: “Is this good? There is a line item for $4,000 for ‘research.’ ’’

Bainter replied: “It is.” In a later email he adds, “You and I will talk.” /3 — Mary Ellen Klas (@MaryEllenKlas) July 24, 2021

Chaser:

“Nobody brings a fella the size o’ him, ‘less they’re tryin’ to say somethin’ without talkin’.”

Shot:

Chaser: How soon until Chris Nocco announces for Florida Senate?

___

Shot:

Chaser: We hear Robert Blackmon has brought in top consultants Jim Rimes and Nick Hansen to see him through the final weeks of the campaign. Can they quarterback him to the same level of upset that happened in 2010 when then-unknown Jeff Brandes knocked off Bill ‘Santa Claus’ Heller?

Shot:

Chaser:

<Don’t say it, Peter.>

<Don’t you dare say it, Peter.>

<Peter, please don’t start that shit now.>

Me: What about Richard Corcoran for USF President?

Shot:

Chaser:

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

—@JonAllenDC: “You hear that guys, this n— voted for Joe Biden,” a rioter responding to Officer (Harry) Dunn. Dunn said a colleague was told, “Put your gun down, and we’ll show you what kind of n— you really are.”

Tweet, tweet:

—@TimWronka: How anyone can listen to Officer (Michael) Fanone’s testimony and dismiss that day as nothing is beyond me.

—@Alex_Patton: I was told before Jan that I didn’t understand the depths of planning, organization and resources behind the plan to “stop the steal.” I am also being told by the same sources that it isn’t over.

Tweet, tweet:

—@Coo_Ray: I’m an Arkansas ER physician. We are at the point warned about a year ago. There are no ICU beds in the state. 4 days ago, we called 5 surrounding states looking for ICU beds, and we were unsuccessful.

—@KevinCate: Did not expect to have to send my daughter to middle school orientation in a mask. It hurts my heart so much.

