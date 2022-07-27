Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.27.22

Good Wednesday morning. Here are a couple of items on my mind.

— Remember when everyone thought COVID-19 came from a Wuhan market? That’s so 2020. Oh, wait … According to a new paper written by researchers at Scripps, John’s Hopkins University, Georgetown University and other top-tier institutions, that early theory was probably right all along.

— Joe Biden’s about as popular as a trash can fire in a prison cell. If recent favorability numbers aren’t convincing, maybe a much-too-early Primary poll will be. According to a recent University of New Hampshire poll, three-quarters of Granite State residents don’t want him to run for re-election, and just 16% said the incumbent was their top pick for 2024 — putting him behind Pete Buttigieg.

— Democrats may control the levers of power in Washington, but that hasn’t stopped red states from taking a hard turn to the right on social issues. CNN’s Ronald Brownstein writes that conservative policy victories in GOP-led states have created “a nation within a nation,” and they’ve hobbled the federal government’s ability to respond.

— The battle lines are forming for a potential — some say inevitable — Ron DeSantis versus Donald Trump bout in the Sunshine State. Top Florida Republicans are split on whom to support, with some ready to replace the geriatric Trump with a fresh face and others hoping DeSantis remembers that when you play the game of thrones, you either win or become Scott Walker.

— If you thought MAGA die-hards would give up on the election fraud narrative, think again. Some conservative activists aren’t worried about convincing the average American the election was stolen because they’re too busy recruiting county Sheriffs to their side. They’ve already convinced Michigan, Kansas, and Wisconsin sheriffs to launch investigations.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce has promoted Carolyn Johnson to vice president of Government Affairs.

In her new role, Johnson will manage the development and strategic implementation of the Florida Chamber’s annual legislative agenda — the Florida Business Agenda — and lead the Florida Chamber’s team of lobbyists.

She will also oversee the continued growth of many strategic initiatives led by the Florida Chamber’s Government Affairs department, including Autonomous Florida, the Consumer Protection Coalition, the Florida Chamber Litigation & Regulatory Reform Center, Florida Wins, the Florida Chamber Healthcare Partnership, the Florida Chamber Infrastructure Coalition and the Florida Chamber Small Business Council.

“Carolyn is known by policymakers and business leaders for her deep policy expertise, tenacity on behalf of our members, and unwavering commitment to free enterprise. I am certain in her new role, she will continue to be a strong advocate for Florida’s business community in the Capitol and around the state as we seek to grow and diversify our economy,” said Florida Chamber Executive Vice President of Government and Political Relations Frank Walker.

Johnson has been a part of the Florida Chamber team for the past nine Legislative Sessions. Before joining the Florida Chamber, she spent half a dozen years working as legislative staff and on statewide political campaigns.

“It’s been an honor to work with the Florida Chamber these past nine years, and I am thrilled to continue my service representing Florida’s business community in this new capacity,” Johnson said. “I look forward to working with the Florida Chamber Board of Directors, members, the Chamber team, and lawmakers as we advocate for the right policies to grow Florida into the 10th largest economy in the world.”

Americans for Prosperity-Florida announced this week that it’s promoting Chris Stranburg and Danny Martinez.

Stranburg will become Legislative Affairs Director and serve as AFP-FL’s primary contact for lawmakers, state legislative staff, state agency communications, and local policy issues.

Martinez has been bumped up to the director of External Affairs. In the new role, he will be the top contact for the organization’s political intel and strategy and help maintain relationships with coalition partners.

“Chris and Danny have played an integral part of the AFP-FL policy team for many years,” said state director Skylar Zander. “Their new roles will help ensure that our organization can continue to push for state policies that will help Floridians flourish and prosper. We are excited for their advancement and continued contributions toward success.”

—@POTUS: Leaders like Governor DeSantis, Senator Marco Rubio, and Senator Rick Scott are all opposed to banning assault weapons. And to me, it’s simple. If you can’t support banning weapons of war on America’s streets, you’re not on the side of police.

—@MarcoRubio: I am asking for your prayers that @potus will come to Florida to campaign against me

—@HillaryClinton: Many of the same Republicans who just voted against protecting birth control and celebrated when Roe was overturned also oppose paid family leave and efforts to make childcare affordable. This is not about supporting families — it’s about dragging women back in time.

Tweet, tweet:

It’s interesting how President Trump has affected even the verbiage of GOP endorsements he has nothing to do with. There are no mere endorsements to Trump Republicans, only Full And Total Endorsements pic.twitter.com/y8x1O3KPg1 — Kirby Wilson (@KirbyWTweets) July 26, 2022

—@KevinCate: It’s exhausting reading about the same very few congresspeople who troll for attention and get it nonstop on this website. You don’t have to react to every single crap post or purposefully offensive soundbite they spew.

—@Fineout: Always find it fascinating to read about “veto Sessions” held by other state legislatures where they schedule a time to consider veto overrides. Recollection is that only successful veto override in past 2 decades in FL was in 2010 when @CharlieCrist was about to leave office

—@Scott_Maxwell: The Capitolist had screeds against the @MiamiHerald and @MaryEllenKlas. I even found one against me and @Carl_Hiaasen. The reality: Few regular Floridians see this stuff. It’s like a slam book for aggrieved and deep-pocketed insiders — the “Mean Girls” of Florida politics.

—@Alex_Patton: I used to joke I thought the Capitolist was a wholly owned subsidiary of FPL & utilities … turns out it’s funny because it is true.

