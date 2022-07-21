Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 7.21.22

Good Thursday morning.

New polling from the University of South Florida and Florida International University shows high gas prices are burning a hole in the average Floridian’s pocket.

More than 83% of respondents said they were spending “a lot more” on gasoline than they were a year ago — an expected outcome considering a gallon costs $1.25 more today than it did one year ago.

A slight majority (51%) said high prices forced them to change travel or vacation plans, while three-quarters said their spending money has evaporated due to pump prices. Further, nearly two-in-five Floridians told USF/FIU that rising gas prices have started to affect their ability to pay their monthly bills.

Nearly two-thirds said they disapprove of how President Joe Biden is handling cost increases, while three-quarters said they were dissatisfied with Congress’ actions — or lack thereof.

By and large, Floridians want government action to rein in prices. A supermajority of Floridians (72%) support boosting domestic production, and 70% said they would support a temporary suspension of the U.S. federal gas tax.

The poll, sponsored by the Florida Center for Cybersecurity at USF, also asked respondents for their thoughts on issues related to Elon Musk’s potential purchase of Twitter — the poll was conducted July 2-10, which was before Musk attempted to walk away from the estimated $44 billion acquisition.

Opinions on the deal were mixed, with 24% saying it would be could for American democracy compared to 20% who said it would be bad. One in three respondents was neutral. Majorities did support some of the proposals floated by Musk, however, such as making the network’s algorithm public (64%), only censoring content if it is illegal (50%) and redoubling efforts to eliminate bot accounts (88%).

___

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will square off tonight in the only debate ahead of the Aug. 23 Democratic Primary for Governor.

Miami-based NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 will be hosting the “Decision 2022” debate, taped ahead of a 7 p.m. kickoff.

In addition to NBC 6, three other affiliates have announced plans to air the English-language broadcast: WESH in Orlando, First Coast News in Jacksonville and WPTV in West Palm Beach. The Spanish-language simulcast will air on WTMO in Orlando, WRMD in Tampa and WWDT in Fort Myers.

Whether voters in the state’s half-dozen other media markets will catch the debate on broadcast is up in the air. There are digital options, however.

NBC 6 said the debate would stream from their website or mobile app. Telemundo 51 will also allow access online and via a mobile app. NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 also have apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV for viewers who prefer the big-screen experience.

Additionally, the debate will air on the “NBC South Florida News” channel on Peacock, The Roku Channel and Samsung TV. The stream will begin at 9 p.m.

___

More than 1,000 attorneys, consultants, engineers, state and local government officials, developers, landowners and others are in Marco Island this week for the Florida Chamber Foundation’s “Environmental Permitting Summer School.”

Since 1985, the Florida Environmental Network (FENI) has hosted the annual event, which brings together leaders from the public and private sectors to discuss environmental issues facing the state.

FENI is part of the Florida Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s ongoing effort to keep its members and other business organizations informed on environmental and growth management laws.

The 2022 program features breakout sessions on the current state of Florida’s environmental, energy and growth management laws and programs. The agenda includes a keynote from Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton.

Thursday’s schedule kicks off with morning sessions covering communication planning, water supply sustainability and water quality, and an examination of water policy passed by the Legislature in the 2022 Session.

The afternoon schedule includes a course on how public-private partnerships can help tackle Florida’s water challenges and updates on Florida brownfields and state and federal wetland jurisdiction methodology.

A full agenda is available on FEMI’s website.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

“I want to use last few seconds to give some words of advice to my successor.

Number One: Stay close to the Americans. Stick up for the Ukrainians. Stick up for freedom and democracy…

Remember above all: It’s not Twitter that counts…

Hasta la vista, baby!” – Boris Johnson pic.twitter.com/jo6DoX6WEJ — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 20, 2022

—@Kattenbarge: It’s so depressing to me that at one point in my life I thought the U.S. was going to elect its first female President and now I’m unsure what rights we’ll have after the next few elections

—@JacobOgles: Just to put this in perspective, Miami man @MarcoRubio is staking out a social conservative position to the right of @TTuberville. I might explain this with Tuberville working so long with college students, but Rubio also continues to teach at a Florida university.

—@ChrisSpencerFL: $0.00 of the state’s surplus is from federal funding.

—@Alison_Vincent: It is absolutely gutting watching my 9th grade world geography testifying in court today about the unspeakable horrors that happened in room 1214. I still remember the day we moved into that brand-new classroom after the 1200 building finished construction. This is unreal.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.