Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 7.20.22

Jacksonville City Council member Randy DeFoor is endorsing LeAnna Guitierrez Cumber for Mayor.

“It is my honor to endorse LeAnna Cumber for Mayor of Jacksonville. I have witnessed LeAnna fight against tax increases while demanding better use of tax dollars. She fights to put more money in your pocket and less money to special interests,” DeFoor said in a news release.

“It’s time for Jacksonville to lose its small-town mentality and mature into a city full of opportunities for our children and our children’s children. The only candidate that wants change for the better and not the status quo is LeAnna. It’s time for LeAnna Cumber to be our next Mayor.”

Cumber, also a City Council member, is one of several candidates running to succeed term-limited Mayor Lenny Curry. She leads the pack in fundraising, with more than $2.25 million on hand in her political committee and another $230,000 in her campaign account.

“Having the support of my City Council colleague means the world to me. I’m grateful for her endorsement and look forward to bringing the same level of tenacity we’ve seen in the council chambers to the campaign trail. She’s proven to be an effective leader who stands up for what’s best for Jacksonville,” Cumber said.

Jared Moskowitz has received the endorsement of a new Democratic super PAC that’s pouring tens of millions into congressional candidates the PAC calls champions for pandemic prevention.

COVID-19 has spawned a super PAC, and it’s called Protect Our Future.

In its endorsement, Moskowitz gets Protect Our Future’s seal of approval because he’s made stopping the next pandemic a key focus of his campaign. Moskowitz is the front-runner in the race to succeed Democratic U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, representing South Florida in Congress.

The group also cited Moskowitz’s experience running the state agency that formulated Florida’s COVID-19 response in its early days.

“His leadership as Florida’s Director of Emergency Management was instrumental in accelerating the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, and in Congress he’ll work to prevent the next pandemic,” said Michael Sadowski, who leads the PAC. “This is exactly the type of vision and leadership our country needs.”

Moskowitz, seeking to present Florida 23rd Congressional District, which straddles Broward and Palm Beach counties, said he was glad Protect Our Future is spreading the word about his expertise.

“I’m the only candidate in this race — and one of the only candidates across the country — who has firsthand experience doing emergency management during the pandemic, and I know that we need to do more to improve supply chain issues and prepare for potential future health crises,” he said. “I’m proud that our work during the last few years saved lives, and I will continue fighting for science-based health care policies in Congress.”

Rep. Anthony Sabatini could be bringing his vaudeville act to Congress, so says a new poll of Florida’s 7th Congressional District.

According to an RMG Research survey, published by U.S. Term Limits, the second-term state lawmaker has 23% support in the crowded Republican Primary, giving him a seven-point lead over No. 2 candidate Cory Mills.

About two in five likely Republican Primary voters are undecided on CD 7 and the poll has a 5.7% margin of error, so Sabatini’s lead is tenuous. And he’s facing a spate of negative ads asking voters to “fire” him over his absenteeism.

Sabatini did, however, show up to sign a piece of paper claiming he would support a constitutional amendment imposing term limits on members of Congress. U.S. Term Limits is pushing for such an amendment.

According to the poll, 93% of likely GOP voters in CD 7 support term limits for members of Congress, with a supermajority favoring a three-term House limit. Executive Director Nick Tomboulides said results indicate staunch support for “a pro-term limits candidate who will take on the Washington establishment.”

He said that Sabatini and Mills fit that definition, as do fellow Republicans Scott Sturgill (5%) and Erika Benfield (2%). Brady Duke, who polled at 9%, has not pledged to support a term-limit amendment. Ted Edwards and Rusty Roberts also seek the GOP nomination but polled at about 1% each.

—@MikeGrunwald: The problem with climate policy is that even if Build Back Better passed today, there would be no visible impact. Heat waves, droughts, floods & fires would keep getting worse. It’s still hugely important to prevent even more dystopian outcomes, but the politics are really hard.

—@hugolowell: Irony with the missing US Secret Service texts from 5 January and 6 January 2021 is that their cyber forensics team is considered by top current and former US Attorneys as the best in the business — and if anyone could reconstruct lost texts, they could.

—@GovPritzker: I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms, but thanks to antiviral medications like Paxlovid and vaccines I’ll be on the mend much quicker. Thank you for all the well wishes!

—@Rumpfshaker: Charlie (Crist) feeling 2010-style déjà vu, hmm? So, if (Nikki) Fried knocks him out of #FLGov primary like (Marco) Rubio did in the 2010 Senate Primary, does he switch back to Republican? Call John Morgan & ask for his job back? Launch the most insanely Quixotic of 3rd party runs ever? Just asking.

—@jenakingery: some personal news: excited to announce my post-election project — “a campaign staffer’s guide to every gas station between Tallahassee and Tampa”

—@JacobOgles: Gotta love a pollster that includes what percentage of likely voters say they likely won’t vote …

—@aglorios: So, it’s a downpour in Tallahassee and now there’s water pooling in our laundry room. There doesn’t appear to be a leak from the roof, the water heater or the washing machine. Is it possible it’s somehow coming from the ground?

—@fineout: Sundown, you better take care If I find you been creeping ’round my back stairs Sometimes I think it’s a sin When I feel like I’m winning when I’m losing again

