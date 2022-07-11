Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 7.11.22

Good Monday morning.

For all our readers in New York City, today is Manhattanhenge, when the sunset aligns with the Manhattan street grid. Neil deGrasse Tyson explains the phenomenon here.

___

Hurricane center eyes system with potential to develop in Gulf of Mexico — According to the National Hurricane Center 8 p.m. advisory: “A surface trough of low pressure is expected to form in a couple of days over the northern Gulf of Mexico, partially related to a decaying frontal boundary currently located over the southeastern U.S. Some slow development of this system is possible if it remains offshore during the middle and latter part of the week while it moves little. Regardless of development, heavy rains will be possible along portions of the northern Gulf coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle over the next several days.”

___

Come for true insights about both Ron DeSantis and Marco Rubio from a politico who has worked for both pols … stay for the discussion about Stanley Kubrick and Michael Mann: Brad Herold is the latest guest of the “Hunkering Down with Peter Schorsch” podcast.

Listen here.

___

The Florida Chamber of Commerce has released its first round of endorsements in state legislative races, backing 18 sitting Senators and more than 50 incumbent Representatives who are running for re-election this year.

The Chamber endorsements went to a mix of Republicans and Democrats and were primarily based on the grades lawmakers received on the Chamber’s recent Legislative Report Card, which scored lawmakers’ votes on the Chamber’s priority legislation.

A handful of the lawmakers in the initial list have already been re-elected without opposition, including Senate President-designate Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker-designate Paul Renner, though some are running in a competitive Primary or are facing a formidable General Election opponent, such as Rep. Jim Mooney and Sen. Jason Brodeur.

The Chamber said it will put “its full 100-plus years of combined political experience behind getting them re-elected.”

“The Florida Chamber has a long and proven track record of endorsing incumbent candidates who continue to drive sound policy helping Florida maintain a pro-jobs climate and safeguarding the strength of our economy,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson.

“We trust these incumbent legislators to make Florida’s future a priority, focusing on job creation and further economic opportunity for everyone.”

The Florida Chamber said it will release more state legislative endorsements in the coming weeks.

___

Matt Puckett, the longtime Police Benevolent Association executive director and lobbyist, has joined the lobbying team at Rutledge Ecenia.

Puckett has more than 20 years of experience lobbying the Legislature, Cabinet, state agencies and numerous local governments. His areas of expertise are in public safety, labor associations, collective bargaining, public pension and investment plan policy, and public relations consulting.

Puckett, a graduate of Florida State University and a U.S. Army veteran has been the PBA’s Executive Director for the past 11 years. The organization provides labor, legal and legislative services to over 30,000 law enforcement, correctional, and correctional probation officers in the state.

He previously worked as the PBA’s deputy executive director, chief lobbyist, and as staff lobbyist for the Association. During his time as Chief Lobbyist, the PBA team successfully secured hundreds of millions of dollars in recurring funds for state law enforcement and correctional officers, along with major reforms to the municipal police pension law.

Founded in 1992, Rutledge Ecenia is one of the state’s top administrative law and government affairs firms. Puckett joins a lobbying team that also includes Corinne Mixon, Gary Rutledge, Diana Ferguson, Jessica Janasiewicz, Rick Lindstrom and Andrew Rutledge.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

Former President Donald Trump says Elon Musk is “not going to buy Twitter and he’s a bullshit artist.”pic.twitter.com/vscrRYTBql — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) July 10, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

#BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Newsom ad: “Until the last few years, I rarely if ever saw a California license plate in Florida — now you see a lot of them.” pic.twitter.com/50Ok7Sr0MY — Forbes (@Forbes) July 8, 2022

—@JMooney1341: Governor DeSantis’s frustration with the Federal Government over the approval to allow Canadian drug importation to be approved, is spot on. Florida has been waiting since 2019 for the approval. The savings for consumers are up to $150 million. PBM’s are profiting at our expense

—@CHeathWFTV: I know Giant African Land Snails are all the rage right now, but Florida is home to sooooo many other invasive species that can kill you, or your pet.

Tweet, tweet:

Stephen Curry is good at the sports pic.twitter.com/hnIMCfwZRl — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 8, 2022

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.