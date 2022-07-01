Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 7.1.22

By Peter Schorsch

It’s a bear market for jingoism, according to a new Gallup Poll.

The pollster has been measuring national pride for the past two decades and announced this week that fewer than two in five Americans are “extremely proud” to hail from the United States.

Gallup noted that when the number of “extremely proud” and “very proud” Americans are combined, they still make up 65% of U.S. adults. Yet nearly a quarter of those polled are only “moderately proud,” while 9% are “only a little” proud and 4% are “not at all” proud.

Republicans still corner the market on national pride, with 58% remaining in the “extreme” bracket, but independents and Democrats are in a slump, sitting at 34% and 26%, respectively.

Those who once proclaimed that they bleed red, white and blue are, of course, nonplussed about watching their net worth erode to inflation.

Another part of the dip, Gallup asserts, is a national environment that does not reflect the viewpoints of most Americans, who, according to other Gallup polls, are strongly in favor of stricter gun laws and maintaining the abortion rights once guaranteed by Roe v. Wade.

The decrease was not entirely unexpected, however.

“In recent years, all Party groups have become less inclined to say they are proud of their country, which may reflect deepening political divisions and Party gridlock in Washington, as well as national challenges regarding race relations, COVID-19 policies and inflation,” the pollster wrote.

— FACTS ABOUT THE FOURTH —

As you celebrate July Fourth, remember that it was July 2 that got the shaft. On July 2, 1776, the Second Continental Congress of the 13 American colonies voted to formally separate from Great Britain (New York abstained). On that occasion, John Adams, a future president of the renegade United States, wrote to his wife, Abigail, “The second day of July 1776, will be the most memorable epoch in the history of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be commemorated as the day of deliverance, by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty.” Continued Adams, “It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forevermore.” It was not to be.

Two days later, the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence written by a showoff named Jefferson. (Psst! Look over here!) Ahem … The rest is history. So Happy Independence Day, otherwise known as the Fourth of July. Just remember, it’s Adams who eventually got the HBO miniseries.

—“Independence Day comes only once a year, or does it?” via Brent Batten of the Naples Daily News

“Getting the facts straight about the Founding Fathers” via PolitiFact — Invoking the Founding Fathers on Independence Day to celebrate our nation’s birth is a fine thing to do. Invoking them to score political points? Watch out. Take, for example, a Facebook post about Benjamin Franklin that circulated in May 2014, a post that was actually aimed at making fun of Tea Party favorite Rep. Michele Bachmann. The meme quotes Bachmann as saying, “This country could use a president like Benjamin Franklin again.” Of course, Franklin was never President. And we think Bachmann knows that, as well, because she never actually said the quote. We rated the fabricated Facebook meme Pants on Fire. It’s not just claims on social media. Pundits and politicians get things wrong time and time again when they use the Founding Fathers to support their political views. Over the years, PolitiFact has found numerous errors about what the Founding Fathers supposedly said or did, especially when it comes to constitutional issues and civil rights.

—“Fathers in chief” via Tevi Troy of the Weekly Standard

—“The 7 most badass Founding Fathers” via Dave Forsmark of PJMedia.com

—“5 forgotten Founding Fathers” via Daniel Holzel of Mental Floss

—“4 more forgotten Founding Fathers” via Erik Johnson of Mental Floss

—“A nostalgic look at Independence Days of yesteryear” via Stephen Hiltner and Tariro Mzezewa

“Even George Washington had to fight fake news” via Angie Drobnic Holan of the Tampa Bay Times — Forged letters from before his presidency claimed to show in his own words that he privately sympathized with the British monarchy and thought the American cause was doomed. The letters also suggested that Washington thought Americans weren’t ready for democracy. The letters were clever forgeries, but they dogged Washington. They circulated in pamphlets, during both the American Revolution and Washington’s presidency — until Washington grew tired of hearing about them and issued an adamant fact-check of his own. Whoever forged the letters worked to make them believable, including details about Washington’s life as a Virginia farmer. The letters were immediately recognizable as fakes to Washington’s inner circle.

The truth about Paul Revere’s ride is brought to you by the Florida Medical Association — “The FMA wishes Sunburn readers a happy Independence Day! We hope you’ll celebrate safely. We also encourage all Floridians to thank our nation’s Veterans and their families for protecting the freedoms upon which our country was founded. And we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out this fascinating Paul Revere factoid involving a doctor (on message!) — a young physician was most likely the only Patriot who reached Concord during the famous “midnight ride” of Paul Revere.

The History Channel tells us that “Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s 1861 poem about Revere’s ride got many of the facts wrong. For one thing, Revere was not alone on his mission to warn John Hancock, Samuel Adams, and other patriots that the British were approaching Lexington on the evening of April 18, 1775. Two other men, William Dawes and Samuel Prescott, rode alongside him, and by the end of the night, as many as 40 men on horseback were spreading the word across Boston’s Middlesex County. Revere also never reached Concord, as the poem inaccurately recounts. Overtaken by the British, the three riders split up and headed in different directions. The British temporarily detained Revere at Lexington and Dawes lost his way after falling off his horse, leaving Prescott — a young physician who is believed to have died in the war several years later — the task of alerting Concord’s residents.”

“10 U.S. historical facts to rain on any July 4 party” via Florida Politics — Every party has a pooper; that’s why some people go to Fourth of July parties armed with trivia that casts doubt on conventional wisdom — especially in American history. When partygoers are lighting fireworks, exclaiming “Isn’t America beautiful?” these historical fact-checkers rain the truth on their parade. Here are 10 “truth firecrackers” to liven up (or put a quick end to) any Independence Day festivities: 1. Baseball, the “All-American” sport, likely came from England; 2. Apple pie is British, too; 3. The melody of the American national anthem comes from an old English drinking song; 4. The Pledge of Allegiance was created for one reason — to sell more flags; 5. Canadians own the Mall of America; 6. Bald eagle screeches are much weaker than the iconic sound, which is actually from the red-tailed hawk; 7. Settlers didn’t tame the American frontier; it was already pretty tame; 8. Hot dogs on the Fourth? Lewis, Clark and the “Corps of Discovery” ate over 200 dogs during the trip; 9. Speaking of wieners … President Lyndon Johnson would frequently pull his out his own “Johnson”; and 10. Independence Day is actually July 2 (see above).

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@ryanStruyk: President (Joe) Biden’s approval rating on handling the economy sinks to 28% via new AP/NORC poll out today. That’s down from 33% last month, 41% six months ago, 52% one year ago, and 60% at its peak.

Tweet, tweet:

Ronald, a Florida resident, says “it’s tough times” and he’s “working too much trying to make ends meet” to celebrate the 4th of July amid rising inflation. pic.twitter.com/5KnLLfCC3H — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 30, 2022

