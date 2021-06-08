Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 6.8.21

By Peter Schorsch

Civil rights lawyer Cecile Scoon has been elected to lead the League of Women Voters of Florida.

Scoon’s election marks the first time a Black woman has been elected to the top post at LWVF. The Harvard and University of Virginia Law graduate has served as the organization’s 1st Vice President since 2018.

She succeeds exiting president Patricia Brigham, who has held the position for the past three years.

“Voting is the basic building block of our prized democracy. During our state convention, the League demonstrated how democracy should work when our grassroots members voted for new leadership. In doing this, League members repudiated times in the 1920s and later in the 1960s when white League members were not as welcoming to Black women.” Scoon said.

“My election was a rejection of that troubling past and an embracement of diversity, equity and inclusivity. I love the League because it is primarily a group of powerful women standing up for the rights of all. I look forward to this journey as we work to meet the many challenges of our time.”

Scoon’s 36-year law career began as an assistant staff judge advocate for the U.S. Air Force. She now serves as an owner and managing principal of Peters & Scoon Attorneys at Law in Panama City.

She is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, which touts other notable members such as Vice President Kamala Harris and former Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Peggy Quince. Scoon has previously held leadership positions within her local chapter of the League of Women Voters and is a life member of the Bay County Branch of the NAACP.

Scoon was elected alongside a slate of officers and directors on June 5, during the organization’s 38th biennial state convention.

The League also announced the election of Marisol Zenteno as 1st Vice President, Shawn Bartelt as 2nd Vice President, Patricia Drago as Secretary, and Mark Songer as Treasurer. Elected directors include Jennifer Adams, Jonathan Hackley, Danielle Irwin, Dr. Julie Kessel and Maegen Pierce.

