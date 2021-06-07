Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 6.7.21

By Peter Schorsch

Happy Monday.

Floridians have been able to go out and enjoy restaurants, nightlife, and theme parks for a while. Now, other states are starting to catch up. Kentuckians left home for the bright lights of the town; Bostonians are getting ready for a party tonight; In Jersey, Rosalita played some pool and skipped some school. The song references are endless, but Diamond Dave said it best: Summer’s here, and the time is right for dancing in the street.

Unfortunately, some people couldn’t help themselves from ruining the party with endless arguing over Rebekah Jones. Is she full of crap? Is there a tinge of truth? Why go through the trouble of using Signal without blocking screenshots? The last one wasn’t really an argument; it’s an earnest question for our friend Jared Moskowitz. A couple of taps could have saved him some trouble over the weekend.

Still, it wasn’t all bad for the former FDEM director. The first episode of his new venture with Florida Politics kicked off Friday. Check out the State of Emergency pod here.

Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t get bogged down with the Jones drama over the weekend — why get wrapped up in the small stuff when one of the world’s biggest cruise lines acquiesced to his vaccine passport ban? One wonders how he reacted to Royal Caribbean’s announcement. Did he start workshopping smug one-liners for his next presser right away, or did he allow himself a fist pump or two? Oh, to be a fly on the wall.

Actually, if we had a wallflower opportunity, we’d cash it in to see U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s face when Donald Trump endorsed U.S. Rep. Ted Budd for Senate in North Carolina. Scott already had his work cut out for him as Chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Now he has to account for the former President weighing in on swing-state GOP primaries. Here’s hoping the “Champion for Freedom” bowl really was from the dollar store — because it didn’t do jack.

At least Trump left him enough time to either ditch U.S. Rep. Mark Walker or start repairing bridges.

Jon Rahm may have had the worst weekend of anyone, however. He notched a hole-in-one on Saturday morning, and by midday Sunday, he held a six-shot lead in the Memorial Tournament. He was well on his way to repeating as champion — he would have been only the second golfer to complete the feat, after Tiger Woods. But coronavirus cut his run short.

You hate to see it, but … really? Vaccines have been around for six months. He could have spent five minutes in a Kroger a few miles away from the course. Instead, his name is now a verb. C’mon America, don’t Rahm this up. Get vaxxed.

Anyway, it’s time to get positive — as in happy, not infected.

If you bet on Essential Quality to win the Belmont Stakes, well, you’re probably risk-averse. But you probably also had a good weekend. The odds-on favorite panned out, and (at least so far) there are no signs of anything shady like the Preakness a couple of weeks ago.

The NBA playoffs are starting to heat up, too. Unless you’re a Hawks fan — then they’re already on fire. Trae Young looked like a bona fide all-star in Game One against the Sixers. He put up 35 points and grabbed 10 boards in a lights-out performance. Let’s see if he can follow it up. The rest of the playoffs will be interesting either way. [The Mavs are the only club/None of the clubs] still in the running have landed a title this century, and only eight players across all teams that are still hanging on have a ring.

Finally, congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who welcomed their second child, Lilibet, to the world on Friday.