Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 6.17.21

By Peter Schorsch

Good Thursday morning.

Rubin Turnbull & Associates has expanded its team with the addition of Zach Hubbard as a governmental consultant.

Hubbard joins the firm after serving in the Office of Policy and Budget in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and before that as a legislative aide to Sen. Jeff Brandes.

“We are thrilled to welcome Zach to our firm as he puts his wealth of knowledge to work for our growing roster of clients. Zach’s work ethic and experience in different levels of Florida government will be invaluable to our team and clients,” firm chairman Bill Rubin said.

Managing partner Heather Turnbull added, “We are excited to have Zach join our growing team at Rubin Turnbull. Zach comes with great Florida knowledge and experience and will be an invaluable member of our team as we work with our clients that include Fortune 500 companies, trade associations, and growing businesses.”

Hubbard’s portfolio will focus on tech, innovation, and insurance, where he will put to work his deep-rooted knowledge of Florida government, having recently worked in the Governor’s policy office and before that in the Senate.

“This is an exciting time in my life as I transition from public service to the private sector. I have deeply enjoyed my work in Gov. DeSantis’ administration and my time in the Florida Senate, and now ready for new challenges in the private sector as I work with Rubin Turnbull’s expanding client roster and focus on Florida’s unique opportunity to grow its tech sector. Under the leadership of Bill and Heather, I know I will continue to grow professionally and effectively guide our clients at all levels of government,” Hubbard said.

___

Longtime Disney government relations manager Adrianna Sekula has taken a job at innovative recycling company PureCycle Technologies.

Sekula will serve as chief of staff to PureCycle Technologies CEO Mike Otworth and take the lead on building out the company’s public relations and government relations teams.

“I am thrilled to join PureCycle Technologies and eager to contribute to a world-class team that is revolutionizing the way the world recycles plastic,” Sekula.

PureCycle holds the patent for a groundbreaking recycling process that takes plastic waste and removes the color, odor, and contaminants to produce a virgin-like resin that can be used again in unlimited markets.

The Orlando-based company went public in March and is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol PCT. The company is currently building out its first commercial-scale recycling plant in Ironton, Ohio.

“Adrianna has the political experience, leadership talent, and authentic passion PCT needs as we rapidly expand to domestic and global markets,” Otworth said.

Sekula is a public affairs professional with a background in government relations, transportation, construction, tourism, and corporate citizenship.

At Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, she managed local government relations in Central Florida. She previously served as the government affairs director at the Greater Orlando Builders Association, focusing on local land use, development and residential construction.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in international affairs from Florida State University and is a graduate of Leadership Tallahassee and Leadership Orlando. In 2017, the Orlando Business Journal named her to its “Women Who Mean Business” list.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@GovRonDeSantis: Last week, Texas and Arizona called for help to secure the southern border. I’m proud to announce that Florida is stepping up to help the effort and to protect our residents from the harms caused by open borders.

—@CharlieCrist: Diverting state law enforcement to Texas and Arizona is a political stunt that makes our state less safe.

—@AGAshleyMoody: Unfortunately, Florida has to do what @JoeBiden refuses to do — secure the border. The crisis he created makes all of us less safe. I’m proud to stand with @GovRonDeSantis and FL’s brave LEOs to protect Floridians from the criminals and drugs flooding the southern border.

—@NikkiFriedFL: I voted today to uphold our laws, while so-called pro-law enforcement @GovRonDeSantis is encouraging people to break the law with politically motivated stunts. We may not agree with every law, but we are obligated to follow them as the price of a civil society.

—@JimmyPatronis: I guess liberals only support law enforcement when they’re shutting down small business owners?

—@AnnaForFlorida: Another political STUNT by @GovRonDeSantis — instead of perpetuating the attacks on immigrants & going after Biden Administration, why don’t you focus on the people who live in FL! We’re dealing w/a broken unemployment system & affordable housing crisis that you could be fixing!

—@CarlosGSmith: Some basic questions for @RonDeSantisFL … How does this help Florida? Who’s paying? Will this DEFUND local police? What will they be doing at the border? When is @GovRonDeSantis gonna stop chasing boogeymen to start actually helping Floridians?

—@JimRosicaFL: More questions: Does Florida “need the Department of Homeland Security’s permission?”