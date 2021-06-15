Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 6.15.21

By Peter Schorsch

The Florida Chamber Foundation’s Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit kicks off at 9 a.m. in Orlando.

The event will focus on Florida’s education and workforce development needs and the work that can be done from cradle to career to ensure our future workforce is prepared for the jobs of tomorrow.

Notably, the 2021 edition of the Summit is the Chamber Foundation’s since it launched the Florida Equality of Opportunity Initiative, a united front for the organization’s efforts to combat poverty, improve educational outcomes and boost workplace diversity and inclusion.

Florida Chamber of Commerce President Mark Wilson and Kyle Baltich, who is helming the initiative, will open the summit. Florida Chamber Foundation Chief Economist Dr. Jerry Parrish will follow with a preview of new research on the state’s future workforce needs.

The agenda that follows is jam-packed with policymakers and thought leaders in education, who will provide a comprehensive look at how the Sunshine State can build a workforce able to adapt to those needs, whatever they may be.

Topics on the agenda include a look into early learning in the Sunshine State, the changing landscape of middle and high school, the pathways for students entering higher education, adult education, and reentry opportunities.

Speakers will include Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch, Lottery Secretary John Davis, Florida Gulf Coast University President Michael Martin, Office of Early Learning Executive Director Shan Goff, and Florida Department of Education Chancellor Henry Mack.

House Early Learning & Elementary Education Subcommittee Chair Vance Aloupis, a stalwart advocate for early education, will bring it home in discussion with Children’s Movement of Florida President Madeleine Thakur titled “Where do we go from here? Policy that aids education.”

A full agenda and registration information are available online.

___

The team at Bascom Communications & Consulting is continuing to grow with the addition of recent University of Florida graduate Kelsi Snow.

Snow joins the seasoned, powerhouse team of professionals at Bascom as a communications assistant, specializing in research, the development of owned media content, and crafting messaging for various advocacy campaigns, to provide support to Bascom’s broad roster of clients.

Snow joins Bascom after interning for an NYC publicist, where she gained firsthand experience in developing written materials for clients, event planning, voice technology, and social media campaigns.

Snow graduated from UF with a degree in public relations and a minor in leadership. While at UF, Snow was involved in Florida Blue Key, Student Government, Preview Orientation, Reitz Scholars, and the Association for Media Professionals.

Born and raised in Fort Myers, Snow now resides in Tallahassee with her kitten, Liberty.

___

Matthew Henderson has joined the House Democratic Office as the legislative analyst for the Ways & Means and Judiciary committees.

After graduating from Virginia Tech with a degree in finance, Henderson went to work at E-Trade as an internal auditor. He started at the height of the Great Recession and witnessed firsthand the effects it had on Americans.

This exposure to the dire financial straits faced by millions across the country led Henderson, a Tampa native, to return to the Sunshine State and pursue a law degree from Florida State University.

As a law student, Henderson researched and wrote about legislative power and election law. He eventually served as the executive editor of the FSU Law Review.

Henderson first started working with the House Democratic Office as a clerk, then as the Legislative intern for the 2020 Legislative Session.

Away from the Capitol, Henderson can be found hiking or paddling North Florida’s many nature trails and waterways. His dog’s name is Bolt, and he is very, very good.