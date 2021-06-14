Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 6.14.21

By Peter Schorsch

Happy Monday.

Bibi Netanyahu is coming off the worst weekend of his political career. At the end of last week, he was Israel’s Prime Minister. By Sunday afternoon, he was Opposition Party Leader. It was not a graceful transition. The now-former Prime Minister channeled his inner Donald Trump, claiming the election was “a fraud” and “possibly the greatest fraud in history.”

To add some salt to the wound, the coalition that defeated him in a razor-thin vote was mostly composed of his former allies, including new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Ouch.

In other world news — or Earth news, to be more precise — National Geographic announced that it officially recognizes the waters around Antarctica as the world’s fifth ocean. Splitting off the uncreatively named Southern Ocean (a real missed opportunity there) is justified because of its “ecological separation” from the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian oceans it borders.

It was undoubtedly a good weekend for the few brainiacs who spend their days studying currents and the ocean floor’s topography. We just have one question: Are we allowed to Sharpie it onto our globes, or is this just a ploy to sell us a new, fancy one?

While you’re at it, go ahead and spin that globe over to Monte Carlo because that’s where the French Open trophy is headed. It’s the second French Open win for Novak Djokovic, who came back from two sets down against Stefanos Tsitsipas in a Sunday thriller.

Even more exciting for Djokovic: he’s now halfway to a Grand Slam, and if he manages the feat, he’ll pass Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam event wins in the history of men’s tennis.

Across the Atlantic, assuming that’s still what it’s called, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is underway. The event was originally to be held in February at Madison Square Garden in front of a throng of spectators. Instead, the hoity-toity pups are holding an ersatz competition under tents at a Tarrytown estate without an audience.

It’d be a stretch to say they’re roughing it but compared to what could have been; the weekend seems a little meh. Thanks, coronavirus!

Closer to home, the Florida Supervisors of Elections Summer Conference kicked off Sunday in Tampa. Yes, the attendees are there to work, but once they clock out, they’ll get to walk around and enjoy everything the Water Street neighborhood has to offer. And, of course, Hillsborough SOE Craig Latimer probably had a blast playing host to his colleagues around the state.

Those who tuned in for the second episode of “State of Emergency” can say that at least one hour of their weekend was top-notch. For those of you who missed it, well, here’s your chance to have an awesome Monday.

Finally, we’d like to extend our sincere congratulations to Ana Ceballos and Matt Dixon, who officially tied the knot on Friday. A good weekend indeed, and hopefully many more to follow.

___

House Republicans will be in Tampa next week, where they are expected to vote on who will take over as House Speaker following the 2026 election.

Rep. Sam Garrison is all but certain to land the job after impressing fellow freshman during his first Legislative Session.

The Special Session on gaming that followed only lasted a few days. Still, it provided the Fleming Island Republican another opportunity to comport himself as a leader by carrying the House’s implementing bill for the new Gaming Compact and proving he knew the ins and outs of the complex deal.

The race has been a quiet one, largely because of reforms put in place by former House Speakers Richard Corcoran and José Oliva, but Garrison has been seen as the front-runner for more than two months now.

He did have some competition, however.

Reps. John Snyder and Fiona McFarland were still angling for the job as recently as late March, though it was never clear how deep their support was — at one point, sources with knowledge of the leadership race said there were nine or 10 freshmen who were undecided.

No longer.

Come June 29, after a relaxing dinner and cruise around the Bay, Garrison is expected to be confirmed as the 2020 class’ Speaker pick.

___

Weekend wedding — Meredith and Jeff Ivey were married Saturday in Newburyport, Massachusetts. They were married at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, followed by the cocktail hour and reception at the Custom House Maritime Museum on the Merrimack River. They were joined by family and friends from across the country, including Florida. Meredith is Chief of Staff at DEO and Jeff is Legislative Affairs Director at the Florida Lottery.