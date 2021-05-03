Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 5.3.21 (Video)

By Peter Schorsch

Judging by today’s edition of Sunburn, the Special Session PR blitz has begun.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida is out with a new 60-second ad, aiming to rally support for a new gaming Compact with the state. The ad drops around two weeks before a Special Legislative Session will convene to finalize that agreement.

The new minute long-spot, titled “The Seminole Story,” highlights existing economic benefits from the current gaming structure and argues the new compact will expand those benefits.

“Amid a storm of challenge and loss, this Florida story gave rise to hope and our spirit to persevere,” the ad’s narrator begins.

“The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Hard Rock. One — a global icon for hospitality and entertainment. The other — ‘unconquered’ resilience — surviving extinction and poverty, only to create tens of thousands of jobs, billions in economic impact, and billions more for vital government services. But quietly, without fanfare, the Seminoles and Hard Rock came through big for others: fighting hunger and disease, natural disasters, all to help and serve others. Today the Seminoles, Hard Rock, and the people of Florida are prepared to do something even bigger, for the future they share and the state they love.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has estimated that the 75-page agreement would help raise $2.5 billion in new revenue over the next five years and $6 billion through 2030. The arrangement would run for the next 30 years.

Under the deal, sports betting would be allowed on Seminole properties, including digitally through the Hard Rock Digital app. Craps and roulette options would also be available on Seminole properties.

Legal questions are surrounding the proposal. State officials, however, believe the compact fits within existing legal structures and are set to move forward with a Special Session on the compact beginning May 17.

To watch the new ad, click on the image below.

