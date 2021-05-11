Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 5.11.21

By Peter Schorsch

Good Tuesday morning.

Lobbying firm Capital City Consulting will announce today that Jared Rosenstein has joined its team of government affairs consultants.

Rosenstein comes to the firm from the Florida Division of Emergency Management, where he served as legislative affairs director.

“Jared fits our firm culture of hard work, a deep knowledge of issues, and attention to detail very well. He will undoubtedly provide top-notch government affairs services at the state level and before local governments in South Florida,” founding partner Ron LaFace, Jr. added.

Before FDEM, Rosenstein served as a legislative assistant to then-Rep. Jared Moskowitz during his time in the House. He also served as a district aide to former Rep. Bill Hager and interned under former Rep. Holly Raschein and former Sen. Ellyn Bogdanoff.

Capital City Consulting founding partner Nick Iarossi said Rosenstein’s experience working with Democratic and Republican lawmakers would be an asset to the firm.

“Jared’s experience as a legislative aide in the Florida House of Representatives and most recently as legislative director at the Florida Division of Emergency Management dealing with hurricane recovery and the COVID-19 pandemic will be a tremendous benefit to CCC’s clients,” Iarossi said. “His ability to work with all policymakers from every party and region is like no one I have ever encountered, and I’m very happy he is joining our growing team.”

“I am so honored to join Capital City Consulting — their team of professionals is unrivaled,” he said. “I look forward to working alongside Nick, Ron, and the whole team in Tallahassee and beyond.”

Rosenstein is a graduate of Florida State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science. He earned his law degree from Nova Southeastern University. He is an ardent supporter of Jewish causes, animal rescue organizations and cancer research initiatives.

___

The Capitol was closed during the 2021 Legislative Session, putting a barrier between lawmakers and the Floridians they represent. But social media picked up some of the slack.

An analysis by Moore Public Affairs found that, for some lawmakers, Twitter engagement was through the roof. The 2021 “Session on Social” analysis lists the Top 10 lawmakers on social media, in terms of engagement.

Rep. Anna Eskamani was the runaway No. 1. During Session, she made 1,850 tweets and 420 replies. But her most impressive stat: 86.8 million impressions. Topping the list is nothing new for Eskamani — she was No. 1 last year, too — but her impressions nearly doubled year-over-year.

Democrats dominated the top-10 list, claiming seven spots. They include Sens. Annette Taddeo and Shevrin Jones and Reps. Omari Hardy, Carlos Guillermo Smith, Andrew Learned and Angie Nixon. The highest-ranked Republican on the list was Rep. Chip Lamarca. He was joined by Sen. Debbie Mayfield and Rep. Chris Latvala.

“Moore applauds these Top 10 legislators with the highest social media engagement this Legislative Session and all of Florida’s lawmakers for their efforts to reach constituents online during this socially distanced year,” the agency said in a news release.

Moore also determined the Top Three “Most Talked About Bills” of the Legislative Session.

The anti-riot bill made the list, but it didn’t take the top spot. It was second to the controversial — and ultimately scrapped — proposal to rework the Bright Futures scholarship program to cut funding for students pursuing degrees that aren’t seen as leading to careers. The No. 3 issue was the transgender sports ban, which resurfaced in Session’s final hours.