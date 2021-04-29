Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 4.29.21 (Video)

By Peter Schorsch

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried released an attack ad last week calling out Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing a bill to force online retailers to collect online sales tax and use it to refill the unemployment trust fund and slash the commercial rents tax.

“Last night, Ron DeSantis raised your taxes by over a billion dollars, and he did it right before midnight with no cameras, no one watching,” Fried says in the video. “I’m pissed, and you should be pissed too. Now go tell the other 22 million Floridians across our state that Ron DeSantis just raised our taxes by over a billion dollars.”

Now, Fried is putting that ad in front of Floridians who use Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

The video runs as a pre-roll ad on YouTube and as static, graphic ads on Facebook and Instagram. On YouTube, the ad has already received over 105,200 views, with 96% of those viewers watching the ad all the way through

Across all sites, the ad has notched 317,000 video views and generated about 1.75 million impressions, paid and organic.

The ad campaign was backed by a five-figure buy targeting a dozen of Florida’s blue and purple counties, including Broward, Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Leon, Duval, Sarasota and Collier.

An inspiring must-read on courage, determination from Kerry Kriseman: “They told me I was dying: Why doctors’ words matter” — Kriseman, the wife of St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman, recounts to Alexandra Glorioso of Barred Owl Press the story of her 2019 cancer diagnosis after feeling discomfort during a family visit to California (Glorioso is also a cancer survivor): “A year and a half ago, I was lying on a California emergency room medical table when I first heard I was going to die. While one doctor probed me with a needle to extract thick, yellow turbid fluid from my abdomen, a gynecologist hovered over me and delivered the news: I probably had 7 to 8 months to live. ‘Oh my God. No,’ I said. I was a 51-year-old who had only been sick once in the last 10 years. If anything, I had skated by in life on my good health, and luck. The information didn’t match my self-identity. It all seemed so wrong. ‘Patient is appropriately shocked and in disbelief,’ read my medical notes from that day. ‘Fuck this shit,’ I told my husband hours later. I wasn’t ready to die. Thankfully, I didn’t believe her.”