Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 4.23.21

By Peter Schorsch

President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis may not like each other, but they have one thing in common: Solid approval among Florida voters.

A new poll from bipartisan firm RABA Research found the state’s top elected official and the Commander in Chief both have approval ratings in the positive by double-digits.

DeSantis, midway through his first term, has the approval of 56% of voters compared to 42% who disapprove, giving him a plus-14 favorability rating. Biden, who’s wrapping up his first 100 days, is above water 54%-42%, or plus-12.

Biden’s policies are even more popular than the man himself.

Just shy of two-thirds of voters said they were fans of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan the President signed into law earlier this month.

And his next major proposal — a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure package funded by tax hikes on the rich — has the support of 59% of Florida voters while 36% are against it.

RABA did find something voters don’t like, however.

Asked their views on proposed legislation to close off the state pension program to future hires, a whopping 71% said the Legislature should keep its hands off FRS.

Nearly as many (68%) said that now is not the time for lawmakers to consider any legislation that would weaken employment protections for health care workers or teachers.

The RABA Research poll was conducted on April 19 via telephone interviews. It has a sample size of 575 and a margin of error of plus or minus 4.09 percentage points.

