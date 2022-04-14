Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.14.22

By Peter Schorsch

Good Thursday morning.

So that the staff of Florida Politics can fully enjoy the Easter holiday, there will be no Sunburn on Friday or Monday. We will resume publication on Tuesday.

Happy Easter from our little chickee, Ella Joyce.

___

The Easter Bunny is bringing baskets full of cash to Florida retailers.

According to a new survey conducted by the National Retail Federation, American shoppers who plan to celebrate Easter will spend a combined $20.8 billion this year — that’s an average of $167.69 per person.

The survey found four out of five Americans plan to celebrate the holiday, and more than half of them plan to do so in person. Some of the top activities for the weekend include cooking a holiday meal (56%), visiting family and friends (51%), going to church (37%), watching TV (33%) and planning an Easter Egg Hunt (32%).

Inflation is impacting some shoppers’ plans, with half saying they’ll make their purchases at discount stores. Another 41% said they’ll do some shopping at department stores, while 35% plan to shop online. Additionally, 42% of those polled said they’d comparison shop to get the best price on the items on their shopping lists.

Nine out of 10 of those lists will include candy, with food following close behind at 88%. Nearly two-thirds of shoppers told NRF they’d pick up some gifts, while 49% said they’d buy clothes, and 48% said they were in the market for Easter decorations.

“Floridians are excited about springtime, and shopping for Easter festivities is the perfect way to celebrate,” said Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Association. “When you’re preparing your Easter baskets and hiding treats for the annual egg hunt, remember to Find it in Florida. By shopping local during the Easter season, you help support small businesses in your community.”

The impact of inflation has affected shopping behavior. Florida shoppers are looking on the sunny side for their Easter celebrations and focusing on cost savings. Fifty percent of holiday shoppers plan to purchase gifts at discount stores, while 41% will shop at department stores, and 35% will purchase Easter eggs and more online.

___

Sachs Media has expanded its team with the addition of former television journalist Kayla Poe, who joins the firm as an account executive in Jacksonville.

The Tallahassee-based agency, which has offices across the state, said Poe will work with its full range of clients, focusing on industries including nonprofits and health care.

“Kayla brings a great perspective as a television news producer. Her hands-on understanding of how the media works and what makes for a great story will be a terrific value to our clients,” said Michelle Ubben, president of Sachs Media. “She is a strategic communicator who knows how to craft stories, so they are visual, newsworthy, and compelling.”

Poe is a former news producer and comes to Sachs Media after four years at WJAX-TV in Jacksonville. As a producer, she contributed to an increase in ratings in the age 25-54 demographic and helped create a strategy that made the station’s morning show No. 1 in the market.

Before working at WJAX-TV, she worked as a news producer and photographer at WCIV-TV in Charleston, South Carolina, where she shot and edited news stories that aired locally and nationwide.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@MappingFL: Ron DeSantis‘ latest map is drawn to make #FL10 a Democratic vote-sink, but it doesn’t even consolidate Orange County’s Black population, and as a result, the primary is plurality White. More disrespect to the Black community of Florida

—@MarcEElias: If this map is enacted, Florida will be sued.

Tweet, tweet:

—@EvanDonavan: Odd phrasing from (Charlie) Crist here — “When I said pro-life, I’m still pro-life, meaning I’m for life. I hope most people are …” Crist said. “When I say I’m pro-life, I mean I’m for life and I’m for a woman’s right to choose and make her own decisions about her body.”

—@TonyDungy: 2 days ago, I spoke on behalf of a Florida bill that supports dads & families and it offended some people. 14 yrs. ago, Pres Obama said the same things almost verbatim. I’m assuming people were outraged at him too. I am serving the Lord, so I’ll keep supporting dads and families.