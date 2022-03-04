Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 3.4.22

By Peter Schorsch

Florida’s political press corps will look slightly different this election cycle and next Legislative Session.

David Smiley announced Thursday that he’s leaving the Sunshine State for Washington. The longtime reporter has covered schools, crime, and various city halls during his time at the Miami Herald, where he has worked for the past 16 years, including the past three as its political reporter.

The next chapter of his career starts March 14, when he takes over McClatchy’s DC editor.

“Really excited to work with our team in DC and get back into national politics,” he tweeted alongside a link for those angling to take his old job as the Herald’s local government editor.

Jeffrey Schweers, meanwhile, announced Thursday that his tenure as the USA TODAY Network-Florida’s statehouse reporter would end March 11.

Schweers has held the statehouse reporter position for three years and has covered goings-on across the state for the better part of 35 years. He’s not going anywhere, though — he’ll start his new gig as the Orlando Sentinel’s Tallahassee reporter March 14.

“I’ll be covering the same issues, keeping an eye on state government and reporting on the upcoming elections,” he said on Twitter.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RyanStruyk: 55% of Democrats say (Joe) Biden should run again in 2024 via new Fox poll vs. 39% of Democrats who say he should not. Among other groups: 64% of Black voters, 47% of Hispanic voters, 34% under 35 years, 33% of suburban voters, and 23% of independents say he should run again in 2024.

—@FLCaseyDeSantis: There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful, and humbled I am to hear the words cancer-free. To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong.

—@Jack — Petocz: I organized the statewide #DSGWalkout today in response to attempts to silence and erase the LGBTQ+ community in Florida. I was indefinitely suspended from my school for organizing a peaceful rally

—@MayorDaniella: Effective immediately, I have ordered all Russian flags be removed from Miami International Airport.

—@VoteJustice: Beginning Friday March 4th, the Skyway will be lit in Blue & Yellow, the colors of the Ukraine flag. In accordance with state policy, the counties surrounding the Skyway have each filed requests with the State Department of Transportation.

Tweet, tweet: