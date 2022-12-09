Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.9.22

Good Friday morning.

Congrats! — Today, Eric Carr, the Director of Legislative Affairs, Florida Commission on Offender Review, will graduate with a perfect 4.0 GPA in the Florida State University Masters of Applied American Politics and Program (FSU MAAPP).

— 2022 Midterm ad spending reached *checks notes* $7.8B: That’s not a typo. If $7.8 billion seems like a lot, it’s because it is. That’s nearly twice as much cash as what was shelled out on ads in the 2018 Midterms. The price tag includes television, radio and digital ads, according to AdImpact and an NBC News report on the numbers. While it was record spending for a Midterm, this year’s monied ad blitz wasn’t quite as much as the 2020 presidential race, when more than $9 billion was dropped on advertisements. Democrats spent a bit more than Republicans, with $3.4 billion in spending compared to $3.1 billion. Independent groups dropped another $1.3 billion, money spent largely on ballot initiatives. Georgia’s U.S. Senate race, which was just decided this week, was the most expensive in the nation, at $338 million. Read more here.

— Republican turnout in the Midterms was great, but a lot didn’t vote their party: Finger-pointing ensued almost immediately after Republicans failed to capitalize on what they thought would be a national red wave, with many blaming the GOP’s failure to turn out early voters. But as New York Times Chief Political Analyst Nate Cohn points out, data is beginning to show turnout wasn’t the problem. Final turnout, he writes, showed Republicans turned out at a higher rate, in some places a much higher rate, than Democrats. Instead, in some places like Georgia and Arizona where far-right candidates were at or near the top of the ballot, Republican-leaning voters cast their votes for Democrats, even as they voted GOP down-ballot. Nowhere is that clearer than in Georgia, where U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker received 200,000 fewer votes than Gov. Brian Kemp, and then went on to narrowly lose a runoff against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock this week. Read more here.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe.

She is on a plane.

She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

—@DougJBalloon: Did (Joe) Biden free the wrong Brittney? Singer Spears’ conservatorship could have been ended much earlier with the simple swipe of a presidential pen.

—@GOPLeader: “Merchant of Death” — That’s the nickname of the prisoner Biden returned to Putin. He was convicted of conspiring to kill American law enforcement. This is a gift to Vladimir Putin, and it endangers American lives. Leaving Paul Whelan behind for this is unconscionable.

—@MaxwellFrostFL: Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I’d be fine. Got denied, lost the apartment, and the application fee. This ain’t meant for people who don’t already have money.

—@AGGancarski: Did not know until today that Viktor Bout speaks six languages and learned Esperanto at 12 years of age. Wow. I barely handle English.

—@fineout: Rep. @MaElviraSalazar voted up on 1st bill, but no today. “I voted for the first version of the bill because I believe in human dignity and respect for all individuals. However, we cannot pass laws that advance one interest and bypass long-held legal protections for others.”

—@MarcCaputo: If you’re crying about how gay marriage threatens your marriage, it’s a leading indicator that your marriage is threatened by something else

Tweet, tweet:

Just came across this incredible c. 1915 photo of the first Supreme Court building. The view is southwest from the Old Capitol. The road in the distance is MLK Jr. Blvd. running up the hill to the FAMU campus.

(modern view in the comments) #tallahasseehistory #famu pic.twitter.com/aafjpwsKXH — Tallahassee History (@TLH_History) December 8, 2022

— DAYS UNTIL —

‘Avatar 2’ premieres — 7; Military Bowl with UCF Knights against Duke — 19; Cheez-It Bowl with FSU against Oklahoma — 20; final Broadway performance of ‘The Music Man’ with Hugh Jackman — 23; last day to ride Splash Mountain before remodeling — 44; The James Madison Institute’s Annual Dinner — 47; 2023 FAC Access 67 Broadband Summit — Florida Association of Counties begins — 48; Bruce Springsteen launches 2023 tour in Tampa — 54; ‘Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ premieres — 70; final performance of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Broadway — 71; city of Tampa Municipal Election early voting begins — 80; Ron DeSantis’ ‘The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival’ released — 81; ‘The Mandalorian’ returns — 82; Tampa Municipal Election — 87; 2023 Legislative Session convenes — 88; World Baseball Classic finals begin in Miami — 92; ‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ premieres — 105; Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ Tour in Tampa — 125; American Association of Political Consultants Pollies ’23 conference begins — 140; 2023 Session Sine Die — 147; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ premieres — 147; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ premieres — 175; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 224; ‘‘Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 231; Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 329; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 476; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 532; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 595; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 595; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 637; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 700; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 798; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 875. ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,064.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.

The post Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.9.22 appeared first on Florida Politics – Campaigns & Elections. Lobbying & Government..