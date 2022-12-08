Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.8.22

Good Thursday morning.

Florida TaxWatch announced its 2022-23 Board of Trustees members and new executive officers, including Piyush Patel as Chair.

“It’s an honor to assume the role of Florida TaxWatch Chairman — especially following in the footsteps of U.S. Sen. George LeMieux — and such a great privilege to have these well-respected men and women join the board of trustees,” said Patel, the founder and CEO of Kyra Solutions.

“Together, we can continue to support the important work of Florida TaxWatch’s world-class research team, which serves as an invaluable resource for taxpayers and policymakers alike.”

The rest of the executive team includes President and CEO Dominic Calabro, Chair-elect James Repp, Treasurer Marva Brown Johnson, Secretary David Casey and immediate past Chair LeMieux.

The new board members are Prime Meridian Bank CEO Sammie Dixon Jr., Figgers Communication CEO Freddie Figgers, Whitman Family Development CEO Matthew Lazenby, The Desoto Group CEO Sonya Montgomery, ODIN CEO Sumanth Neelan, Broward Health CEO Shane Strum and BBX Capital Partners President Randall Vitale.

“Florida TaxWatch’s success is dependent on thoughtful guidance from our leadership. Having said that, we’re thrilled to announce our executive officers, serving under the formidable leadership of Chairman Piyush Patel, as well as seven new board members from across the Sunshine State,” Calabro said.

“We welcome the unique ideas and suggestions they will certainly bring to the table, ultimately allowing us to continue producing high-quality work proven to have a significant impact on Florida taxpayers.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@MarcoRubio: We have a historically unpopular Dem President, record inflation, a violent crime wave & total chaos at the border & not only did we fail to win a majority, we lost a seat And the Senate GOP response is going to be to make no changes?

—@TheRickWilson: The House Majority Leader election is already over. Marjorie Taylor Green is the Speaker. No matter who has the gavel, they’re just her meat puppet.

—@ChrisLHayes: What’s become really clear in the last few weeks is that all the “Big Tech” anger from the right is really just the latest iteration of the “liberal media” critique that stretches back to (Barry) Goldwater, and indeed New-Deal-Era right-wingers.

Tweet, tweet:

In Miami, at the classic Vicky’s Bakery, enjoying croquetas, pastelitos de queso and cafecito! We are both 50 years young! ☕️ 🧁 #yum pic.twitter.com/O8uC4bBigZ — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) December 7, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

‘Avatar 2’ premieres — 8; Military Bowl with UCF Knights against Duke — 20; Cheez-It Bowl with FSU against Oklahoma — 21; final Broadway performance of ‘The Music Man’ with Hugh Jackman — 24; last day to ride Splash Mountain before remodeling — 45; The James Madison Institute’s Annual Dinner — 48; 2023 FAC Access 67 Broadband Summit — Florida Association of Counties begins — 49; Bruce Springsteen launches 2023 tour in Tampa — 55; ‘Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ premieres — 71; final performance of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Broadway — 72; city of Tampa Municipal Election early voting begins — 81; Ron DeSantis’ ‘The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival’ released — 82; ‘The Mandalorian’ returns — 83; Tampa Municipal Election — 89; 2023 Legislative Session convenes — 89; World Baseball Classic finals begin in Miami — 93; ‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ premieres — 106; Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ Tour in Tampa — 126; American Association of Political Consultants Pollies ’23 conference begins — 141; 2023 Session Sine Die — 148; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ premieres — 148; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ premieres — 176; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 225; ‘‘Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 232; Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 330; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 477; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 533; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 596; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 596; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 638; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 701; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 799; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 876. ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,065.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.

The post Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.8.22 appeared first on Florida Politics – Campaigns & Elections. Lobbying & Government..