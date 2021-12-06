Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 12.6.21

By Peter Schorsch

Good Monday morning.

It’s #LoveMyNewspaper Day!!!

For the seventh year in a row, we ask you to post something nice about your favorite newspaper(s), reporters, editors, photogs, graphics, etc., tag them and use the #LoveMyNewspaper hashtag.

This tradition started in 2015, trending nationally every year, and it’s never been more important. So, stop what you’re doing and get that tweet or post up now.

‘Tis the season to be nice and thankful, after all.

Here are some other holiday thoughts on my mind:

— A cookie a day: There are many things associated with the Christmas season — Santa, Christmas lights, charity, family gatherings, so much shopping — and cookies are among some of the favorites. Whether it’s putting together scrumptious bags for teachers or just making sure the house is stocked with plenty of yummy treats, cookies are about as synonymous with the holidays as a turkey is to Thanksgiving. Thankfully, the New York Times has you covered, with a cookie recipe for every day of the month leading up to Christmas Day. Recipes include a fudgy peppermint brownie cookie, classics like a chewy gingerbread cookie, a tart minty lime bar, and a homey and rich peanut butter cookie, among other delights. The interactive list includes mouth-watering photos of each cookie, along with recipes for each.

— Not so Home Alone: More than three decades after the iconic classic Home Alone hit the big screen starring young Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, featuring his misadventures in being forgotten at home and defending the family residence against ruthless burglars, people are still flocking to the real-life house in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka. The red-brick Georgian home looks just like you remember from the movie, minus a couple of details. The circular driveway, which Home Alone fans will remember as the spot where Kevin McCallister was missed during a family headcount, is now gone. So too is the on-site treehouse, a prop that was taken down after filming. Movie fans still take a trip to the property to gawk at cinema history, particularly around the holidays. But if you happen to find yourself nearby and want to take a gander, do be courteous. A real-life family, not the McCallisters, live there and are shielded from onlookers by merely a wrought iron gate.

—Your handy guide to every sport at the Winter Olympics: Love the Winter games? We sure do. That’s why this New York Times guide ahead of the February Games is a must-bookmark. It includes a guide to every sport — from alpine skiing to speedskating — including who is competing, how the sport works and who might score some Olympic Gold. The rundown also includes information about the previous Games, clips from past competitions, and tidbits about must-see moments. So, it serves not just as a guide for what’s to come, but some fun bits of trivia that might come in handy while watching with friends and family.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@JoyAnnReid: Gotta say; of all the things that shook my core this week, Amy Coney Barrett’s cold-blooded calculations about how convenient it would be to cast off a child born via uninvited trauma after nine months of anxiety and psychic horror was probably the most disturbing. Who is she???

—@GwenGraham: Very sad news. Senator (Bob) Dole served with my Dad. Even in disagreement, they respected each other. I was honored to know him. Rest In Peace, Sir.

—@ChrisSprowls: For decades, Bob Dole demonstrated that adversity & hardship are not barriers to greatness. A war hero from humble roots in Kansas, he rose to the highest levels of power in the U.S. Senate. His tireless work on behalf of all Americans left our country a better & stronger place.

—@ArdianZika: I’m saddened by the passing of former U.S. Senator Bob Dole. A great American hero! A fearless leader who was a voice for the voiceless, for many in Europe. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. … When Sen. Bob Dole came to Kosovo in 1990, I was 10 yrs old. I asked my parents who he was. They responded with excitement, “a tall American who wants to protect us.” @NYT Article (nyti.ms/3DDgtRL) “About 10,000 people chanting ”freedom, freedom!” and ”U.S.A., U.S.A.!”

—@MaryEllenKlas: Is anyone at @GovRonDeSantis news conference going to ask him about what he’s doing, if anything, to strengthen the testing protocol to keep Florida open in the face of new variants?

—@MDixon55: It’s clear why Dems wanted @valdemings to run for Gov or Senate or whatever she wanted. She stole show tonight so far

—@MDixon55: .@Annette_Taddeo had by far biggest presence. She was only candidate there. Rest had surrogates “You get the real candidate” she opened with This is at college/high school dem meeting at Leadership Blue

—@ShevrinJones: Shout out to @MarcusDixonSFL, Rep. @AngieNixon, and everyone who worked to make @FlaDems #LeadershipBlue weekend a huge success. Great job!

—@Fineout: Since @TimTebow is 34 now he’s also eligible to run for Governor or U.S. Senator

