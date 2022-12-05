Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.5.22

Good Monday morning.

Jonathan Rees, the former Director of State Government Affairs for Anheuser-Busch, is joining lobbying firm Smith Bryan & Myers.

“Jonathan Rees has established himself as a relentless advocate operating with the highest integrity and we are excited to have him join our team,” said Jeff Hartley, managing partner of Smith Bryan & Myers. “Jonathan’s diverse experience and well-established relationships will bring an additional level of service to our government affairs practice.”

At Anheuser-Busch, Rees developed, managed and executed plans to drive the company’s legislative strategy and commercial agenda, including overseeing a lobby team and budget in excess of $1 million within seven states.

Rees’ efforts secured a multimillion-dollar reduction in the company’s tax liability by decoupling from federal tax law in Florida, Tennessee and Mississippi; reformed Florida’s Beverage Law governing promotional displays and advertising; and helped defeat anti-competitive legislation in states such as Alabama and North Carolina.

Rees is a well-established figure within Florida politics, having also served as the deputy legislative affairs director for the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, legislative assistant to former state Representative and Congressman Ross Spano and political affairs coordinator for the Associated Industries of Florida.

“Jonathan Rees brings a wealth of knowledge on policy and government to his new role. He is a trusted resource for me and my colleagues in the Florida Legislature, and we look forward to working with him to advance meaningful policies that support Florida families and strengthen the Sunshine State,” said Sen. Jim Boyd, a Sarasota Republican.

The Association of Early Learning Coalitions has welcomed Molly Grant as its new Executive Director and Jessica Fowler as Deputy Director.

Grant began her career in the state Senate in 2007, specializing in policy development and legislative analysis. She later joined the Division of Early Learning within the Department of Education. After seven years at DOE, Grant transitioned to the AELC where she served as the Deputy Director.

Fowler began her education career at the Division of Early Learning in 2014, coordinating the former early learning advisory council and spearheading special projects across early learning programs. Most recently, she served as the Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs at the Department of Education under the leadership of Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

“As someone who has worked alongside the Early Learning Coalitions for more than a decade, I know that both Molly and Jessica will be tremendous voices for our youngest learners — and both will play a critical role in educating and inspiring this new class of legislators on the importance of early investment,” said Vance Aloupis, the CEO of the Children’s Movement and a former state Representative.

Additionally, The Children’s Forum announced Erin Smeltzer as its next CEO.

Smeltzer started her career in the early learning field as a preschool teacher and director of an early learning program for almost a decade. In 2014, she transitioned to DOE, where she managed both the School Readiness and VPK Programs. After DOE, Smeltzer became the Executive Director of the AELC, working to streamline best practices across the state and help coalitions support equitable learning experiences for all children.

“Erin and The Children’s Forum are key partners in helping the Florida Chamber Foundation drive our Florida 2030 Blueprint goals tied to early education that are essential in moving Florida forward and preparing our youngest learners to become part of America’s best workforce in the future.” said Kyle Baltuch, Senior Vice President of Equality of Opportunity at the Florida Chamber Foundation.

A new report from the Florida Association of Free and Charitable Clinics shows their members provided nearly $204 million in health care services last year.

“I am so proud of our volunteers and medical and professional staff for providing an unprecedented level of care to fellow Floridians in need,” said George Papadimitriou, Board Chair for FAFCC and Executive Director of Community Health Center of West Palm Beach. “Behind every number in this report is a Floridian who needed help and an entire community rallying together to make it happen. It’s incredible.”

The FAFCC report breakdown shows 200,756 patents were served across 506,177 medical visits. The health care was delivered across 65 Florida counties by a team that included 1,184 paid staff and 14,093 volunteers.

Health care visits accounted for $65.6 million in services delivered, followed by prescriptions at $43.7 million, specialty care at $32.7 million, dental services at $25.7 million, imaging at $20.5 million and labs at $15 million.

The figures in the report are based on a flat valuation rate for each visit that corresponds with the reimbursement rate received by the closest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) to that clinic.

“Our free and charitable clinics fill a gap in the healthcare system, making sure that no low or no-income household — our underserved Floridians — go without care,” said Rebecca DeLorenzo, CEO of FAFCC. “And this year, with the help of our funders and partners, we’ve done more than ever — helping to get Floridians back to work and back to normal. I couldn’t be any prouder of our volunteers and staff.”

