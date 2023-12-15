Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.15.23

Good Friday morning.

Day One of the 2023 Florida Chamber Insurance Summit saw top insurance and legal experts outline the current state of play and preview what could be in store for the massive and at times tumultuous industry.

The Summit continues today with an opening block highlighting the Sunshine State’s recent ascent from a “Judicial Hellhole” and how it can continue climbing the rungs to achieve a Top 12 legal climate.

Participants include Florida Justice Reform Institute President William Large, Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow James Copland and Texas Alliance for Patient Access Executive Director Brian Jackson.

The half-day program organized in part by Mark Delegal, who helped found the Summit in 2008, and emceed by lobbying partner Josh Aubuchon next covers new innovations in insurance products before delving into a topic relevant to the 2024 Election.

Titled “High Times, High Rates: Impact of Recreational Marijuana on Insurance and Safety,” a panel moderated by NAMIC Director of Auto and Underwriting Policy Tony Cotto will discuss the potential insurance impact if voters OK a proposed constitutional amendment to legalize pot.

The amendment hasn’t made the ballot yet, but it’s gathered more than enough signatures and polling indicates voters are high on the proposal.

The Summit closes with a wrap-up from Florida Chamber President & CEO Mark Wilson titled “Uniting for Good: Next Steps for Florida’s Business Leaders.”

View the full agenda here.

___

National management consultancy Strategos Group is bringing on Kevin Jenkins as Director of Enterprise Growth and Investments.

“One of the most important but often overlooked considerations when evaluating a new role is not just what you will be working on, but also who you will be doing it with,” Jenkins said. “I’m thrilled to join such an entrepreneurial team and build upon their ‘laboratory culture’ that celebrates experimentation and learning — all while helping EdTech companies to transform the way the world learns.”

Jenkins brings the firm buy- and sell-side experience, having led investment committees and mergers and acquisitions transactions. He has overseen financing, fundraising, pricing strategies and strategic partnerships for organizations ranging from startups to national enterprises.

“Kevin is a leader with deep expertise, abilities and intentionality. His arrival furthers our mission of providing unmistakable client value and serves as a cornerstone addition to our newest endeavors in support of founders throughout the investment and M&A journey,” Strategos Group Managing Partner Adam Giery said.

“Kevin’s arrival furthers our subject matter expertise in the education sector and bolsters our investment within the Tampa community. We’re grateful to Kevin and his wife Jasmine for their trust in our team and belief in our vision.”

Jenkins has more than a decade of experience working in various strategy, finance and corporate development roles across the financial services, public sector consulting, crypto and EdTech industries.

Before joining Strategos, he worked at DreamBox Learning in corporate development and partnerships, where he played a pivotal role in designing and scaling its inorganic growth process.

____

LeadingAge Florida names Nick Van Der Linden as senior director of operations — Van Der Linden most recently served as the association’s Director of Communications. “Nick is a talented, accomplished professional who has substantially elevated our association’s brand over the last five years, and I look forward to the work he’ll do in helping drive our strategic initiatives forward in his new role,” said Steve Bahmer, LeadingAge Florida president & CEO. “We are in a period of substantial growth, and Nick’s entrepreneurial attitude, leadership experience, and communications skills are perfectly suited to help guide us through this exciting time.” In his role, Van Der Linden will oversee the day-to-day operations, communication functions, and collaborate with stakeholders to ensure the organization’s goals are met effectively and efficiently. “I am truly honored and excited to take on this new role,” Van Der Linden said. “I am grateful for the trust placed in me and I’m eager to lead our talented team toward new heights.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@MarcoRubio: 10000 migrants a day flooding into our country at our border is a dangerous crisis that requires a real solution The small group negotiating a “deal” in secret may reach agreement among themselves, but then we will need time to review it and determine whether it will actually solve the problem and has any chance of passing in the House. Anyone who thinks we can do all that before the end of the year is delusional. And anyone who thinks they can use the threat of keeping us here until Christmas to force us into quickly passing some last-minute border deal we did not have time to review is even more delusional.

Tweet, tweet:

As we await the damages verdict in Rudy Giuliani’s defamation case, heres why the jury is going to sock it to him: @Morning_Joe pic.twitter.com/ddUkGl8LeE — Dave Aronberg (@aronberg) December 14, 2023

—@Jason_Garcia: The sponsor of a bill in Florida to let businesses make 16- and 17-year-olds work overnight on a school night or 40+ hours during a school week, just said she filed the bill partly to provide more labor for the tourism industry.

—@shiver_ss: @SlaterBayliss is a good man.

Tweet, tweet:

Exec. cmte. board member of @FloridaGOP shares with me an example of how some folks feel about @ChrisMZiegler. https://t.co/wkEAprG7LG pic.twitter.com/xISh7AG2e4 — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) December 14, 2023

—@GovGoneWild: He’s now officially the Jimbo Fisher of Republican politics: horrible track record with the potential of a huge buyout to stop embarrassing the people who put him there. #FlaPol

Tweet, tweet:

Today marks the 11th anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting that took the lives of 26 innocent victims. They were children, teachers, and parents who were taken from us at the hands of an assault rifle—a grim reminder that these weapons of war must be banned. — Rep. Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) December 14, 2023

Tweet, tweet:

Thank you to the @browarddems Senior Caucus for having me & @RFCBroward tonight to collect petitions & give an update on our efforts to get abortion rights on the ballot in ‘24! Together we WILL restore reproductive freedom & take back our rights! Sign the petition here:… pic.twitter.com/sSt3ZYrMiM — Lauren Book (@LeaderBookFL) December 15, 2023

Tweet, tweet:

.@USArmy won this year, so it’s time to deliver on my promise. Enjoy the pie, @SenJoniErnst! pic.twitter.com/3hRKwMA9xn — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 14, 2023

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORY —

“Christian Ziegler denies requesting buyout to resign as Florida GOP Chair” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Multiple GOP sources say allies of embattled Florida GOP Chair Ziegler have floated the idea of offering him a buyout to resign from his party position amid a sexual assault allegation, but Ziegler denies he asked to be paid to leave.

Lee County GOP Chair Michael Thompson said a top party leader told him last week and again Thursday that party officials were approached about a buyout. Thompson didn’t hear any dollar figures, “only that he was looking for a buyout.”

Asked if he requested a buyout to resign, Ziegler texted “nope” to a USA TODAY Network-Florida reporter.

“I don’t know if Christian asked for it … I just know it’s been asked for and it wasn’t met well; it was declined,” Thompson said.

Other Florida GOP officials confirmed the buyout discussions — first reported by Florida Politics. The buyout figures being floated range from $2 million to one year’s worth of Ziegler’s $120,000 salary, according to two GOP sources.

“I heard the $2 million figure today … (from) several people inside the party,” a Florida GOP insider said.

— THE TRAIL —

“Social Security is the latest topic Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are fighting over” via Mabinty Quarshie of The Washington Examiner — Nearly one month until the first GOP presidential nominating contests, the top two 2024 candidates behind Trump are attacking one another once again in their bitter battle to emerge as the alternative candidate to Trump. In a town hall with CNN this week, DeSantis blasted Haley for advocating changes to Social Security benefits by raising the retirement age. Less than 24 hours later, Haley’s campaign hit back, attacking the Governor as “desperate” and accusing him of lying about her record and his own.

Spotted — DeSantis on the Doug Wagner Show saying his campaign is “the best ground game that anyone’s ever been able to do.” To listen, please click the image below:

