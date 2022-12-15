Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.15.22

Good Thursday morning.

Sen. Shevrin Jones is heading to the White House.

The West Park Democrat was invited to attend an end-of-year briefing on the Joe Biden administration’s 2022 accomplishments.

The briefing is expected to cover major legislation passed by the current Congress, including the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Those bills, both presidential priorities, represent trillions of dollars in government spending on things such as transportation infrastructure and clean energy production as well as changes to corporate taxation and the ability for Medicare to negotiate drug prices.

“When the President and Vice President took office, our country faced unprecedented challenges that they tackled directly and swiftly,” Jones said.

“In just two short years, President Biden and his administration have gotten things done for families nationwide — from lowering costs of everyday expenses and delivering student debt relief, to investing in our infrastructure and creating millions of good-paying new jobs, to signing the most significant gun violence prevention legislation in a generation.

“I look forward to continuing to work at the state level to improve lives and accomplish remarkable, historic things for the people.”

The briefing comes a matter of weeks before the new Republican majority in the U.S. House takes office, likely preventing further policy wins for Democrats in the second half of Biden’s term.

Here are other items on my radar:

— TikTok for news, and other ‘striking findings’: The Pew Research Center released its “striking findings” for 2022 with an assortment of interesting data. Among the tidbits, data shows more Americans are getting their news from TikTok, a popular social media platform among young Americans made famous by short, catchy videos. In one example, Washington Post analyst Caroline Anders pointed out that Biden was “walking a strange tightrope between relevancy and national security” by using the platform to get his message out, despite concerns about how TikTok collects and shares user data. Many believe the outlet poses a security threat because it shares data with China, a claim the app denies. Other findings include how more than 40% of Americans don’t use cash for typical purchases, Christians are becoming a minority, and most Americans who have experienced extreme weather, regardless of political affiliation, believe climate change is a factor. Read more here.

— 2022’s elections foreshadow new divides in education: Education, in recent years, has become a major tool in campaign toolboxes, with Republicans spending big this year on electing officials committed to reforming education, according to POLITICO. But mixed results in the Midterm Elections — with neither party nationwide experiencing a widespread sweep — are leading supporters on both sides of the aisle to start preparing for next year’s school board elections, as well as the presidential race in 2024 and state legislative sessions. Read more here.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@POLITICO_Steve: Post-midterm trend is pretty clear now, and feels like 2016 redux*: (Donald) Trump trails (Ron) DeSantis if you offer GOP voters just those two options, but Trump still leads DeSantis if you also include the other likely/potential candidates

Tweet, tweet:

I ask this respectfully.

Why do insurance companies only fail in Florida? ✔️

How can anyone say insurance companies won’t write policies in FL considering our economy?✔️ We can’t crush homeowners to bailout insurance companies and banks. We did that once, we paid dearly for it. pic.twitter.com/RVVnzYvJey — Ileana Garcia (@IleanaGarciaUSA) December 14, 2022

—@RTemplin: If you want to know how much it costs to buy a state government, just check out insurance company political contributions here in Florida. Gov and Legislature were paid off to pass a bill that will crush working families and destroy housing markets for average people.

—@Jason_Garcia: I bang on all the corporate and business tax breaks Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature have passed the last few years, but the $460 million toll-road discount plan they’re passing this week is genuinely good IMO. It’s direct tax savings for consumers, which is great.

Tweet, tweet:

Citizen: Pardon me, governor, but my homeowners insurance has tripled. I’m not sure I can afford to stay in my house. DeSantis: BUt dR. fAUci!!!! https://t.co/MvpC1nEk6L — Scott Maxwell (@Scott_Maxwell) December 14, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

If the changes Jason is reporting to Florida’s property insurance market go through, they are monumental — Tens of thousands of homeowners will quickly be priced out of their homes I know — because it would’ve happened to me https://t.co/dWPzPzAMHq — Evan Donovan (@EvanDonovan) December 14, 2022

—@MDixon55: Can’t wait in amendment debate today for sponsor to say “well, I love your amendment, but I can’t take it because there is a big tree in the middle of the Senate floor

—@djshort: Ah yes, it’s the time of year where people in commercials buy cars without telling their significant others like complete psychopaths.

— DAYS UNTIL —

