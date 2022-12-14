Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.14.22

Good Wednesday morning.

AT&T is putting Joe York in charge of more states, promoting him from the president of AT&T Florida to president of the Gulf States Region.

York has worked for the telecommunications giant for more than 20 years, most recently as president of the Florida & Caribbean Region, where he oversaw AT&T’s local, state and federal government relations operations in Florida as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In his new role, he will lead the company’s strategy, policy, and corporate affairs activities, as well as guide governmental and community policy decisions for Florida as well as Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.

“I am proud to lead our dedicated team here in Florida and the Gulf States and look forward to finding innovative ways to better serve our customers and the communities we call home,” York said.

York, a Jacksonville resident, has worked at AT&T since 2002, beginning as a Regional Director of External Affairs before being promoted to vice president of Legislative and Regulatory Affairs in 2006. He has served as President of AT&T Florida & Caribbean since 2014.

Outside of his work at Ma Bell, multiple Governors have appointed York to serve in leadership positions on state boards — he is a former Chair of the Jacksonville Port Authority, a former Vice Chair of Enterprise Florida, and a current member of the State Board of Education.

York attended Auburn University, where he graduated with a degree in marketing. He later studied broadcast journalism at Troy State.

Good news about a great guy — “Ryan Ray elected Democratic Executive Committee chair” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Ray, an aide to Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow and an outspoken progressive with years of campaign work under his belt, handily won election Monday night as Chair of the Leon County Democratic Executive Committee. Ray, a former Florida Politics staffer, was among three candidates for the post and won with 70% of the vote. In brief remarks shortly before the vote, Ray said he was looking forward to moving the party ahead “in a unified manner” and contributing effectively to the cause. “We as Democrats need to be focused, organized, and able to compete again, at our maximum capacity in local elections,” Ray said. “In my candidacy, you’re getting someone who can do the job, because I’ve done it before.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@POTUS: Today is a good day. Today, America takes another step toward equality. Toward liberty and justice not just for some, but for all. Because today, I sign the Respect for Marriage Act into law.

Tweet, tweet:

I am honored to have been invited by @POTUS and @FLOTUS to the Respect for Marriage Act bill signing. Unfortunately due to the special session on the most important thing facing Floridians, property insurance, I won’t be able to attend, but progress never stops! 🏳️‍⚧️ 🏳️‍🌈 ⚧️ pic.twitter.com/tvGvSjzREf — Shevrin “Shev” Jones (@ShevrinJones) December 13, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

White House officials tell me the Secret Service screened 53-hundred guests to attend the bill signing on the South Lawn for the Respect for Marriage Act. That is a very large event by usual standards. pic.twitter.com/EVkwZFNFsE — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) December 13, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

Dark Brandon is ready to protect marriage pic.twitter.com/PKyxVrl9Qa — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) December 13, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

…Who has the aux at the WH gay marriage bill signing pic.twitter.com/9Azb0O1P91 — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) December 13, 2022

—@NikkiFried: Property insurance too damn high? Fighting with your insurance company cause they denied your claim? Don’t worry Republicans have solutions for that … even higher premiums and strip away your right to sue. Way to go Fla Republicans! Off to a great start!

—@AnnaForFlorida: This 17-year-old Floridian who lives in Mexico Beach just destroyed the GOP property insurance bill. Wow. Her family is still waiting for relief via Hurricane Michael, and they had to pursue litigation because of it and are still fighting in court. This system is truly broken.

Tweet, tweet:

Reagan used to say the 9 scariest words in the English language were: “I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.”

I think they’re: “I’m a Florida legislator here to give you reform.” This special session looks like a Cat-5 hosing of Floridians.https://t.co/ZhwPcM8JOw — Scott Maxwell (@Scott_Maxwell) December 13, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

This is exchange so interesting when considering how pro-insurer Florida Legislature is today. Was not that long ago @anitere_flores was made chair of Senate’s top insurance committee, which was controversial at time but feels like another world today pic.twitter.com/ZSt4VLGKEz — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) December 13, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

Interesting that DeSantis chose to do this at the exact same time he has the Florida Legislature in Tallahassee passing an overwhelming pro-industry property insurance law. https://t.co/J1c2fKgCnF — Jason Garcia (@Jason_Garcia) December 13, 2022

— DAYS UNTIL —

‘Avatar 2’ premieres — 2; Military Bowl with UCF Knights against Duke — 14; Cheez-It Bowl with FSU against Oklahoma — 15; final Broadway performance of ‘The Music Man’ with Hugh Jackman — 18; last day to ride Splash Mountain before remodeling — 39; The James Madison Institute’s Annual Dinner — 42; 2023 FAC Access 67 Broadband Summit — Florida Association of Counties begins — 43; Bruce Springsteen launches 2023 tour in Tampa — 49; ‘Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ premieres — 65; final performance of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Broadway — 66; city of Tampa Municipal Election early voting begins — 75; Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ‘The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival’ released — 76; ‘The Mandalorian’ returns — 77; Tampa Municipal Election — 82; 2023 Legislative Session convenes — 83; World Baseball Classic finals begin in Miami — 87; ‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ premieres — 100; Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ Tour in Tampa — 120; American Association of Political Consultants Pollies ’23 conference begins — 135; 2023 Session Sine Die — 142; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ premieres — 142; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ premieres — 170; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 219; ‘‘Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 226; Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 324; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 471; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 527; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 590; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 590; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 632; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 695; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 793; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 870. ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,059.

