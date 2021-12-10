Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 12.10.21

By Peter Schorsch

Good Friday morning.

Let’s start with some good news about a great person.

Northwest Florida Water Management District Executive Director Brett Cyphers announced Friday that he will be leaving his position early next year to care for his oldest daughter as she goes through cancer treatments.

“The important work of the district requires a leader who can give their full attention to the job, and my focus will naturally be elsewhere for the time being. I’m so proud of what our team has accomplished together over the past 10 years, and I have extraordinary confidence in what the district will continue to deliver for the people of Northwest Florida,” Cyphers said.

“This kind of experience with a child is life-changing and reorienting, and I believe the best course for me and my family will be to continue working on issues I’m passionate about through the private sector, once she is well.”

Cyphers, a U.S. Army and the Florida National Guard veteran, has been with the district for almost 10 years. He joined in June 2012 as Assistant Executive Director and became Executive Director in December 2014.

His work in Florida’s government began as a member of the Senate’s reapportionment staff in 2001, and he went on to serve in the administrations of Govs. Jeb Bush and Charlie Crist. In 2011, he joined the Department of Environmental Protection overseeing water management district budgets, before moving to the Northwest Florida Water Management District in 2012.

“The many things the district has accomplished are a huge testament to Brett’s commitment and vision,” said Board Chair George Roberts. “Under his leadership, we have been able to do more for the residents of Northwest Florida, more efficiently, than ever before. Brett will definitely be missed.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@KeithEdwards: I wish the media would report that Omicron is appearing less deadly, the supply chain is relaxing, and gas prices are improving as fervently as they do when things are looking bad.

—@PollsAndVotes: A new report from conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) finds “no evidence of widespread voter fraud. In all likelihood, more eligible voters cast ballots for (Joe) Biden than (Donald) Trump but raises a number of procedural issues. 1/n

Tweet, tweet:

—@SenRickScott: I cannot think of a member of Congress more capable of leading the House Ways and Means Committee than my friend @VernBuchanan.

—@MDixon55: Breakdown by funding source of @GovRonDeSantis‘ $9.7 b budget The $3.5b in Biden bucks going to get a lot of attention, but every state budget is packed with federal cash State revenue general roughly just a third of the overall plan

—@JaredEMoskowitz: I’m so happy to see @FLCaseyDeSantis doing well and talking about her diagnosis. It’s so important. My dad has not been so lucky. More Cancer research is needed. Florida can lead. I’ll be coming to committee to speak on the $100 million increase for Cancer.

Tweet, tweet:

—@JamesMadisonInst: As more and more New Yorkers flee their state’s high taxes for Florida’s low-tax, limited government policies, we want to thank @GovRonDeSantis for proposing a budget less than half that of New York’s, with roughly the same population.

—@JosephBHarding: The current real estate market is not a buyer or a seller’s market. We are living in a banker’s market.

Tweet, tweet: