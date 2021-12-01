Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 12.1.21

By Peter Schorsch

It was such a busy Tuesday in the Legislature; we’re just gonna dive right into the news and notes.

—@JesseRodriguez: There were no COVID-related deaths yesterday in New York City, where the vaccination rate is over 90%.

—@FPWellman: There’s no going “back to normal.” There’s no “overreacting to (Donald) Trump.” There’s no “moving past 1/6.” History is littered with examples of how failure to stand up to political violence and growing authoritarianism ends with them in power and millions suffer. We need change now!

—@BennyJohnson: (Ron) DeSantis is the perfect example of how every state should be led. He puts Americans First, he keeps Florida open, and lets Floridians live free, and as a result, his state has one of the lowest COVID rates. This is how all of America should be.

—@Annette_Taddeo: News flash, sweetie: Democrats don’t suffer from blind allegiance to blowhards who emulate dictators, like your boss. We support policies like expanding Medicaid and standing up for small businesses — things GOP voters want but have no chance to get under little Ronnie’s regime.

—@IlleanaGarciaUSA: As the child of an immigrant who escaped the terrors of #communism for a better life, I ask others to step up & say NO to delisting #FARC, a well-known terrorist organization enabling other totalitarian regimes like #Cuba, #Venezuela, and #Nicaragua

—@Michellesalzman: My team has converted the candy bar into a hot chocolate bar. If you’re in the capitol & need to warm up, or maybe you’d like to add something fun to your coffee … You’re always welcome

—@Ellen_E_Clarke: I don’t think any of these people pitching me gift guide ideas really hope I had a nice Thanksgiving.

—@DDHewty: 2021 doesn’t get enough credit for being as trash as 2020.