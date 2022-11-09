Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.9.22

Good Wednesday morning.

Florida Republicans delivered an epic butt-kicking to Democrats in Tuesday’s Midterm Election, which is what everyone pretty much expected.

The blowout win by Gov. Ron DeSantis likely ends Charlie Crist’s political career. Marco Rubio cruised to a third term in the U.S. Senate over Val Demings. Cabinet races were so uncontested that Democratic candidates might as well have been in witness protection.

Nearly everywhere you looked, Republicans were holding victory parties. Anna Paulina Luna beat Democrat Eric Lynn in CD 13, Crist’s old district. And Laurel Lee routed Democrat Alan Cohn in CD 15. Their congressional candidates benefited from gerrymandered district lines drawn by DeSantis, but Democrats shouldn’t cling to that as an excuse for the bashing they received.

From Pensacola to Miami, voters sent an unmistakable message that they aren’t buying what Democrats are selling.

Some pundits might want to mark this election as the night Florida officially turned a deep shade of red, but the transformation has been happening for years. Democrats missed the memo.

Once considered solidly blue, Hispanic voters flipped to Republicans in a big way. To answer why that is, refer to the previous paragraph: They don’t care about the same things Democrats do.

That’s a growing trend with Black voters, too.

They want a strong economy, good jobs and security. Democrats never shook the label as a party more interested in social issues than the ones families confront with every trip to the grocery stores and when the rent is due.

It’s fine to support abortion protection, LGBTQ+ rights and other culture issues. But when voters perceive that’s all you care about, they choose the other candidate.

The irony is that DeSantis became an icon of right-wing politics with his culture wars. But you didn’t hear much about that from the Governor when the campaign began. It was all about Florida’s freedom and protecting jobs.

Instead of critical race theory, DeSantis focused his fire on President Joe Biden and the economy.

Crist, to his credit, embraced Biden and tried to explain why Republicans had misrepresented the President’s policies. By then, though, it was too late.

And as Florida grows redder by the day, that’s unlikely to change any time soon.

With the election in the books, we’re asking for nominations for Florida Politics’ somewhat comprehensive list of the “Winners & Losers of the 2022 General Election.” As always, we’re looking for who (or what) came out on top, or took a fall, whether it’s a person, group or issue. Send us a name, and why you think they deserve our recognition (or scorn). Out-ot-the-box and down-ballot suggestions are welcome and encouraged! As always, we’ve got the big names covered, so there’s no need to tell us whether DeSantis is a winner or Crist is a loser — we could have written that entry a week ago.

Please send your nominations today to Peter@FloridaPolitics.com.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

Madison, Mason, and Mamie joined us as we cast our votes for freedom. ⁰⁰Proud to be your Governor — Proud to Keep Florida Free! pic.twitter.com/zExvACeRX2 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) November 8, 2022

—@karol: DeSantis speech: Crowd cheers “two more years!”

—@DavidAFrench: (Donald) Trump sent a warning shot to DeSantis today, his typical threats. DeSantis responded with a massive electoral victory in Florida. Of those two paths, it’s clear which is better for the nation and for the GOP.

—@CHeathWFTV: Scrolling through results in DEEP BLUE Orange County, FL and … Dems just didn’t show up. Republicans dominated Election Day voting up and down the ballot

—@jerryiannelli: Hard to tell where “Florida is a combination of the oldest people ever and the melting pot for the entire Latin American right-wing” ends and “the Florida Democrats are genuinely the most poorly run state party in the U.S.” begins

—@EvanAxelbank: Senator Rubio opens his victory speech saying “it’s great to be here in the RED county of Miami Dade”

Tweet, tweet:

There are 5 really big Florida Senate races that will dictate if Dems are in super minority status No party has had super majority status in Florida Senate in modern political history here This among the closest. Simon comes out the gate up fairly big pic.twitter.com/6QjJHO9uEK — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) November 9, 2022

—@MitchPerry18: A sign of the GOP surge in Hillsborough County — there were four incumbents on the ballot, 3 Democrats — 2 lost, and Harry Cohen BARELY kept his District 1 seat by .24 percent — 281 votes. #Tampa

Tweet, tweet:

The AP called Florida’s gubernatorial race for Gov. Ron DeSantis at 8:03 p.m. DeSantis wins reelection, ushering in a red state era in Floridahttps://t.co/rw2uH0uKXV w/ @anaceballos_ — Bianca Padró Ocasio (@BiancaJoanie) November 9, 2022

—@EkdahlPress: What the media missed in their shrieking, is that many of the media criticisms crossed over into attacks on *Floridians*. People took that personally.

—@KevnCate: At the rate Florida is going, an NPA candidate for Governor may have a better shot than a Democrat in 2026. It’s that bad. Complete collapse. We either reset or go extinct.

—@BethMatuga: We should’ve put a guy eating a rotisserie chicken in every Democratic precinct in Florida

— DAYS UNTIL —

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.

