Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 11.9.21

Lawyer and lobbyist Donovan Brown launched his own lobbying firm on Tuesday, but he won’t be going it completely alone.

Capital Advocates will focus on clientele that play to Brown’s many strengths, which include a deep knowledge of the insurance, health care, transportation, the environment, energy, telecommunications and education industries.

Brown, a University of Florida law school graduate, has been working in government affairs since the early 2000s when he served as a special assistant to former Gov. Jeb Bush.

His resume includes experience in big law, a stint as Chair of the Financial Services Council at the Associated Industries of Florida as well as membership on the Florida Automated Vehicles Policy Work Group.

Until recently, Brown was vice president of Suskey Consulting. That firm recently merged into Shumaker Advisors Florida, with firm founder Alan Suskey serving as managing principal of state affairs and leading Shumaker’s Tallahassee practice.

While Brown didn’t make the jump, he will continue working with Suskey as of counsel to Shumaker Advisors Florida.

“This is an exciting new chapter for me in my career in politics and law and these new roles are an incredible opportunity to service clients’ needs in and around state government,” Brown told Florida Politics.

“I look forward to continuing to provide the insight, strategic counsel and advocacy it takes to achieve results in today’s complex political and legal environment though both my role as managing partner of Capital Advocates and as of counsel to the prestigious Shumaker law firm.”

Shumaker Advisors Florida President and CEO Ron Christaldi added, “Donovan is an extraordinary individual and a very talented advocate. We congratulate him on the launch of his public affairs practice, and are pleased to further strengthen his ties with Shumaker as we also continue to expand and grow in Tallahassee.”

— Jason Mariner candidacy in CD 20 raises potential constitutional conundrum: When Mariner, who has a felony record won the Republican Primary last week to run for Florida’s 20th Congressional District, he put himself into position for a legal challenge that could open a door for felons to run for federal office. The Florida Constitution says no person convicted of a felony can vote or hold elected office until they have their civil rights restored. The U.S. Constitution, however, says something different about elected officeholders in the U.S. House of Representatives. If a ruling found he was able to run and serve in Congress, Florida’s law could be in legal jeopardy if it were used as the basis for a legal challenge of Morley’s qualification to serve in Congress.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@Rortybomb: The initial August jobs number of 235K started a wave of economic panic in the press. It was actually 483K, nearly half a million jobs (!). September’s 194K, which signaled malaise, is revised to 312K. Revisions are big in 2021, averaging 99K/month; press hasn’t managed it well.

—@GovRonDeSantis: Nick’s 50s Diner in West Palm Beach serves quality homemade food and has an excellent staff. Check it out: https://t.co/p2BEN0l3EM

—@LMower3: So apparently @GovRonDeSantis has stopped saying the word “vaccine.” During a news conference against vaccine mandates, he keeps referring to it as “the jab.” Other speakers are also referring to it as “the jab.”

—@CaseyDeSantis: Thank you for the prayers. Thank you for the kindness. Thank you for thinking of me. I am blessed, humbled and eternally grateful. … and yes, Governor, I will be back!

—@AGAshleyMoody: When law enforcement does the hard job of bringing a killer to justice, they deserve a prosecutor who will make sure that convicted killer never harms anyone else. Doesn’t look like L.A. prioritizes this common-sense public safety approach.

—@JaxPeel: Today’s a good day to mention that the @FLHouseDems are unified in their stance against 8:30 a.m. press conferences on non-committee week Mondays

—@KevinCate: Because some of you are asking, we saw no vaccine side effects for any of our three kids — aside from a huge dose of pride that they were helping end the pandemic. Arms were barely even sore. Easier than the flu shot.