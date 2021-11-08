Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.8.21

By Peter Schorsch

U.S. Sugar will announce today that Ken McDuffie has been promoted to executive vice president and Derek Pridgen has been promoted to vice president of Agricultural Operations.

In his new role, McDuffie will assist the U.S. Sugar President and CEO Robert H. Buker Jr. in all strategic and political matters and oversee U.S. Sugar’s agricultural operations. McDuffie will continue to directly oversee citrus agriculture and research, railroad operations, Rouge River Farms and industry and grower relations.

“Under Ken’s steady leadership at the helm of our Agricultural Operations division, we have had some of the most productive crops in our Company’s 90-year history,” Buker said. “As executive vice president, Ken will take on additional responsibilities to help move our Company forward as we continue charting a course for the future.”

McDuffie, a Clewiston native, most recently served as U.S. Sugar’s senior vice president of Agricultural Operations, a position he has held since 2005. McDuffie started working at U.S. Sugar in 1992 and has held several positions with the company. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Florida State University.

“It is humbling to be able to help lead a company I have grown up admiring and have had the privilege to work for throughout my career,” McDuffie said. “U.S. Sugar is a special company, and I look forward to playing a larger role in ensuring we can continue to provide cane sugar, citrus, and fresh vegetables to customers across America.”

Pridgen, meanwhile, was promoted from U.S. Sugar’s general manager of Farm Operations. As vice president of Agricultural Operations, he will be responsible for all aspects of sugar-cane operations and will report directly to McDuffie.

