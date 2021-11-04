Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 11.4.21

By Peter Schorsch

So, you think your vote doesn’t count, right?

Candidates in Florida’s 20th Congressional District will disagree with you.

The top two candidates in Tuesday’s Democratic primary to fill the seat of the late Alcee Hastings were separated by a mere dozen votes out of 49,002 that were cast in the 11-candidate race.

Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness had 11,644 votes to 11,632 for progressive activist Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick. The other nine candidates in the field were far behind.

That total is likely to change in the coming days, but either way, it appears to be well within the margin to trigger a recount in this heavily Democratic district.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that Broward County has 14 provisional ballots and about 20 mail ballots with signature defects. Broward also sent 553 ballots overseas, but only 27 have been returned. The deadline for the overseas ballots to arrive is Nov. 12.

That’s a lot of variables in a race this close.

Holness, a fixture for years in Broward politics, is generally considered a moderate. Cherfilus-McCormick, however, is unabashedly progressive.

She blanketed local television with ads promising $1,000 a month to people making less than $75,000 a year. She proposed to pay for the program by raising taxes on corporations.

Even if she wins this election, that idea has less than an ice cube’s chance on the surface of the Sun of becoming reality. It did, however, make enough of a splash to get her this far in the battle to succeed Hastings, an icon in South Florida politics.

The winner advances to the General Election on Jan. 11 against Republican Jason Mariner.

“Big money overpowers apathy in a flawed special election” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Nine votes. For now, that’s all that separates the two top Democratic finishers in a special election in South Florida’s 20th Congressional District. The outcome is not yet clear, but this much seems certain: Holness or Cherfilus-McCormick is headed to Capitol Hill in January to take the place of the late Rep. Hastings in an overwhelmingly Democratic district. Democrats had an unusually large field of 11 candidates to choose from, but most voters, unimpressed or disinterested, skipped the race and stayed home. At times, it seemed there were more candidates than voters. The two finalists are flawed in very different ways, and the unofficial results reaffirm the influence of big money in a low-turnout election.

