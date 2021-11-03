Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.3.21

By Peter Schorsch

Good Wednesday morning

INFLUENCE Magazine’s recognition of the Rising Stars of Florida politics will be unveiled in the January issue.

Right now, we are taking nominations for who belongs on this prestigious list. (How prestigious? Well, consider the fact Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ former Chief of Staff, Adrian Lukis, and current Communications Director, Taryn Fenske, were both spotted early on in their careers on the list.

We are looking for bright shiny faces from the campaign, lobbying, fundraising, and public affairs arena. This will be a tight list of about 25 individuals, so make your nominations count.

Email your nominations to [email protected].

___

Spotted — At the Celebration of Life Ceremony for Greg Turbeville at the Ballard Partners office in Tallahassee. Turbeville died June 30, 2020, at age 49: Mike Abrams, Ellen Anderson, Jeff Atwater, Brian Ballard, Brady Benford, Rebecca Benn, Thad Beshears, Amy Bisceglia, Pam Bondi, Carol Bracy, Christy Daly Brodeur, Jason Brodeur, Steve and Brandi Brown, Bob Burleson, Brad Burleson, Georgia Cappleman, Oscar Chemerinski, Tony Crapp, Steve Crisafulli, Ana Cruz, Jose Felix Diaz, Tom DiGiacomo, Tom Feeney, Mathew Forrest, Adam Goodman, Jan Gorrie, Alexander Gray, Chris Hansen, David Johnson, John Johnston, Todd Josko, Sylvester Lukis, Adrian Lukis, Jim Magill, Joe McCann, Dan McFaul, Gene McGee, Steve McNamara, Holly Miller, Carlos Munoz, Eugene O’Flaherty, John O’Hanlon, Stephen Passacantilli, FSU College of Music Dean Todd Queen, Monica Rodriguez, Pat Rooney, Katherine San Pedro, Justin Sayfie, Cheryl Seinfeld, Mac Stipanovich, Frank Terraferma, Tola Thompson, Todd Thomson, John Thrasher, Heather Turnbull, Abby Vail, Wansley Walters, Robert Wexler, Courtney Whitney, Amy Young and Stephanie Grutman Zauder.

___

I’m talking here — The Florida League of Cities holds its 2021 Legislative Conference today through Friday, led by League President Phillip Walker, Commissioner for Lakeland. The event features the latest on the state’s top issues and an update of the League’s legislative priorities and ways to promote Home Rule. At 3:45 p.m. Thursday, join me, Matt Dixon from POLITICO and Dara Kam from the News Service of Florida for a discussion (moderated by consultant Steve Vancore) on how the media landscape has changed and big issues that will dominate the 2022 Legislative Session. Registration desk opens today at 2 p.m.; events start at 3 p.m., Embassy Suites Orlando — Lake Buena Vista South, 4955 Kyngs Heath Road, Kissimmee.

View schedule and agenda here.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@Robillard: the move is to tweet about the early exits to get those sweet, sweet RTs but also apologize for doing so to show how savvy you are

—@MaggieNYT: What if the takeaway from this race is both that these voters rejected (Joe) Biden * and * they don’t want a return of (Donald) Trump?

—@DaveWeigel: Crucial mistake by Virginia Dems: Hit “update” on their election-stealing software too late, and the patch wasn’t installed yet when polls closed.

—@DouthatNYT: I’ll just say it: Glenn Youngkin should seriously consider running for President in 2024.

—@KyLamb: In my opinion, blue-collar Virginians are speaking for Americans this evening. They’re showing that they appreciate leaders that stand up for parents’ rights, education, mandates and bullying. There is a reason what Florida is doing is so popular both in Florida and the U.S.

—@Fineout: So … maybe resigning from the Legislature was …

Tweet, tweet:

—@RyanEGorman: @ashleybauman is the political version of #ChampaBay. Her candidates keep winning it all.

—@KentStermon: Any company Adrian Lukis joins is a much better place than it was the day before

Tweet, tweet:

—@ByJasonDelgado: .@MagicJohnson is speaking to student-athletes inside the state Capitol and he closes with a hot take: “LeBron is not as good as Michael.”

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet: