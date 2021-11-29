Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 11.29.21

By Peter Schorsch

The news that another variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly through South Africa is guaranteed to ratchet up angst among many people as the Christmas season begins.

Scientists named this unwelcomed bug omicron, but whatever it is called, it’s sure to relaunch the mask/no-mask and jab/no-jab debate in Florida.

WPLG-TV in South Florida reported that Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert with Florida International University, called omicron the “most worrisome variant we have seen so far.”

It’s way too early in the process, though, to say with any certainty that “worrisome” will translate to more mass misery. For now, officials are resorting to prudent caution.

A World Health Organization panel classified the new mutant as a highly transmissible virus of concern. President Joe Biden responded by restricting travel to the U.S. from South Africa and seven other countries.

That restriction begins Monday.

He also stressed the need for booster shots, and those unvaccinated people should immediately consider correcting that.

” … the best way to strengthen your protection is to get a booster shot as soon as you are eligible. Boosters are approved for all adults over 18, six months past their vaccination and are available at 80,000 locations coast-to-coast,” he said. “They are safe, free and convenient. Get your booster shot now, so you can have the best way to strengthen your protection is to get a booster shot, as soon as you are eligible.”

Florida Republicans recently concluded a Special Legislative Session by handing Gov. Ron DeSantis his requested bans on mandatory masks and mandatory vaccinations.

In the meantime, here’s what we know about omicron.

Most of the new cases — and there aren’t that many yet — occurred in younger people, who report body aches and soreness.

“We’re not talking about patients that might go straight to a hospital and admitted,” Dr. Angelique Coetzee, head of the South African Medical Association, told the BBC.

Research is just beginning with this new bug, although there are suggestions it could infect people who had COVID-19 and developed antibodies.

It’s also likely that the virus is in the United States because the bug was on the move before it was discovered, and travel restrictions were in place.

At this point, the best advice is this: Be wary, but not worried.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@ASlavitt: Now would be a good time for every Legislature or Governor who thought it wise to pass laws prohibiting mask requirements & other public health measures to undo them. Monday morning. Hold them accountable.

—@POTUS: At its core, Hanukkah recounts a story at the heart of the human spirit — one that is inherently Jewish and undeniably American. From my family to yours, we wish you and your loved ones a Chanukah Sameach, a Happy Hanukkah!

—@Kriseman: May the lights of the menorah shine bright on all who celebrate. Have a happy and healthy #Hanukkah

