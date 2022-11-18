Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.18.22

Good Friday morning.

As Thanksgiving approaches, we ask our loyal Sunburn fans — particularly those in The Process — to let us know what you’re grateful for this year. We will publish the comments in our Tuesday edition — the last one for the holiday week. Please send your emails to Peter@FloridaPolitics.com.

___

DeSanta Claus is back.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is stuffing a few days off into state employees’ stockings this year, and they won’t have to wait long to enjoy the first one.

He announced that state offices will close their doors on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving — Nov. 23 — as well as Dec. 23 and Dec. 30, giving workers a little extra time to spend with loved ones. These days are in addition to the days off employees will receive on Thanksgiving proper, the Friday after it, Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s.

“Our state employees have worked hard throughout the year, especially over the past few months responding to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole,” DeSantis said.

“Closing state offices on Nov. 23, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 will provide state employees with some much-deserved time with their families to enjoy the holiday season. The First Lady and I are thankful for the dedication our state employees have demonstrated to helping the people of Florida.”

Giving state workers extra days off became somewhat of a tradition during former Gov. Rick Scott’s first years in office. DeSantis has maintained the tradition since he took office in 2019, granting state employees two additional days off each December.

___

The state’s biggest lobbying firms may be scooping up well over $2 million a quarter, but there’s still plenty of work to go around for the rest of the lobby corps.

In fact, many of the firms lingering just outside the Top 5 are putting up numbers that could go toe-to-toe with the bluebloods if team size is considered.

Here’s a brief rundown of how the rest of the firms in the Top 15 fared in legislative lobbying revenues last quarter.

—No. 6: Rubin Turnbull & Associates earned $2.06 million

—No. 7: Greenberg Traurig earned $1.79 million

—No. 8: Corcoran Partners earned $1.61 million

—No. 9: The Advocacy Group at Cardenas Partners earned $1.53 million

—No. 10: Metz Husband & Daughton earned $1.44 million

—No. 11: Smith Bryan & Myers earned $1.34 million

—No. 12: Johnson & Blanton earned $1.21 million

—No. 13: Floridian Partners earned $1.03 million

—No. 14: PooleMcKinley earned $1 million

—No. 15: The Legis Group earned $860,000

Check out the full write-up for more info on the new batch of earnings reports. Florida Politics also has a handy dandy reference chart for the full Top 25.

___

Small businesses across the country are pooling their collective might to encourage the next Congress to modernize the Small Business Administration.

An example of SBA’s archaism: It still uses fax machines. It has also struggled during times of great need, such as when it was processing COVID-19 relief loans for businesses.

This week, thousands of small-business owners from all 50 states are launching a campaign called “10,000 Small Business Voices” to emphasize the need for an SBA “built for today’s economy.” The coalition includes nearly 200 small-business owners from Florida.

The group, led by Goldman Sachs, says that modernizing and reauthorizing the SBA can ensure small businesses can access proper capital programs that meet their needs and expand federal procurement opportunities.

They are also clamoring for more responsive support from the agency and a better overall communications strategy so that small businesses know about the resources available to them.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@SpeakerRyan: I tip my cap as I welcome @speakerpelosi: to the former Speaker’s club and congratulate her on a historic career in the House.

Tweet, tweet:

Thank you, Madam Speaker @SpeakerPelosi for being an unwavering source of hope and leadership. Your career in public service inspires generations. Although I am physically taller than you, I look up to you as a friend, colleague, and fighter for democracy. pic.twitter.com/pENDI1HBIK — U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, Jr. (@RepAlLawsonJr) November 17, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

Consultant: Senator, it’s official. We’ve failed to take the senate despite such an easy map. Rick Scott: I guess our plan to challenge Mitch is laughable now. What do we do? Consultant: pic.twitter.com/tx7Gr42EOx — Eric Hartmane (@erichartmane) November 15, 2022

—@Paul_Renner: @RepMikeGrant’s skill in moving bills through the legislative process and management of floor debate positions our 85-member supermajority for success.

—@jacobogles: Assistant Speaker @RepKClark could ascend. If we see a complete leadership shake-up, it could mean more dominoes fall. If there’s any Florida angle here (and there always is) it could mean openings for ranking member on bigger committees. Seniority plays a role there.

—@MaryEllenKlas: Judge (Mark) Walker blocks Florida’s Stop WOKE law from taking effect in state universities. “This is positively dystopian,” he wrote and quoted Orwell: It should go without saying that “[i]f liberty means anything at all it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”

—@Mdixon55: Every time he releases an opinion, I eagerly read it hoping it will FINALLY be the one that drops an “Ernest Goes to Camp” reference

—@Jason_Garcia: Imagine a Governor who, in a meeting with top aides, would ask, unprompted, “Hey are there any giant corporations dodging taxes?”

Tweet, tweet:

One of the last views from inside my office at the old Tallahassee Democrat building, which is now being retrofitted into a self storage facility. pic.twitter.com/igI51mPyTk — Jim Rosica (@JimRosicaFL) November 17, 2022

— DAYS UNTIL —

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.

