Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 11.15.21

Jordan Elsbury is joining Ballard Partners as the Managing Partner of the firm’s Jacksonville office.

In 2015, fresh out of Southeastern Louisiana University, Elsbury was coming up through the ranks of Louisiana politics when he took a chance on Lenny Curry’s first campaign for Jacksonville Mayor.

Like a few alums of the campaign, Elsbury stayed on to work for the administration, first as director of appointments, then in intergovernmental affairs, and finally as Chief of Staff.

During his tenure, Elsbury led the administration through the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic and secured the successful passage of one of the most extensive infrastructure programs in city history. Elsbury also spearheaded Curry’s other policy and legislative victories, including over a billion dollars of economic development projects.

The Mayor’s Office announced earlier this month that Elsbury would leave the position, effective Nov. 12. Ballard Partners, one of the top lobbying firms in the state and the country, snapped him up immediately.

“Jordan’s preeminent public service at the highest levels in the city of Jacksonville will make him an indispensable asset to our firm’s clients in Florida’s most populous city,” firm founder and President Brian Ballard said. “Jordan’s leadership of our firm’s Jacksonville office will make Ballard Partners the unparalleled government relations firm in the city.”

Elsbury added, “I am honored to join Ballard Partners, and am looking forward to expanding the firm’s capabilities in Jacksonville and working with its exceptionally talented and effective team in Tallahassee.”

The Junior League of Tallahassee (JLT) is launching its 6th Annual Little Black Dress Initiative campaign on Monday at a local coffee shop.

The Initiative, which runs from Nov. 15-19, raises awareness about local food insecurity and money for programs and organizations fighting it in Leon County. JLT members raised more than $70,000 at last year’s initiative, according to the organization.

During the campaign’s five days, JLT members and initiative advocates wear the same black dress or outfit with a button that reads “Ask me About my Dress” or “Ask me About my Outfit.” When asked, participants share information about the food insecurity many Leon County children face and how to donate, said JLT President-elect Becca Piers in a video promoting the event.

“One in three kids in Leon County don’t know where their next meal will come from,” Piers said

Money raised during the event either supports JLT programs, like its Mighty Meals project that provides meals to local school children during spring break or goes to other local organizations fighting food insecurity, like Capital City Youth Services.

The initiative is launching Monday at 7:30 a.m. at RedEye Coffee Midtown on Thomasville Road. JLT is seeking donations for the Initiative on its website.

