Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 11.12.21

By Peter Schorsch

Good Friday morning.

First in Sunburn — Associated Industries of Florida is announcing Adam Basford will serve as its new vice president of government relations, effective Dec. 1.

“I’m pleased to have Adam joining us to lead AIF’s government relations team,” said Brewster Bevis, president of AIF. “His strong relationships with Florida leaders, deep experience navigating complex policy issues, and understanding of Florida politics will serve AIF and its members well. I look forward to working with him closely as we continue to advocate on behalf of Florida’s business community for policies that will promote job growth and prosperity in our great state.”

Basford comes to AIF from the Florida Farm Bureau Federation, where he has worked for the past 17 years. Since 2012, he has held the title of legislative affairs director at FFBF.

In that role, Basford was tasked with lobbying the Legislature on all things agriculture. The diverse industry spans several policy silos, and Basford has found himself lobbying for everything from Hurricane Michael relief to the recently passed “Right to Farm” expansion aimed at curbing lawsuits against ag businesses.

Like the Florida Farm Bureau Federation, AIF advocates for a broad slate of interests. Known as “The Voice of Florida Business” in the Sunshine State, the organization includes members from every corner of the state and every segment of Florida’s private sector.

“I am excited for this opportunity to become a part of the well-respected AIF team, who I have worked closely with for many years,” Basford said. “It has been an honor to advocate on behalf of Florida’s agricultural community, and now I look forward to putting my knowledge and relationships to good use helping to fight for Florida’s job creators.”

___

First in Sunburn — A recent polling memo from what is expected to be a hotly-contested Republican primary in Florida’s House District 12 has been obtained by Florida Politics, and former Rep. Lake Ray starts in a solid position facing his main primary opponent, Jessica Baker.

While both candidates are showing strong early fundraising and local support, Ray is up by 18 points in the overall primary for the seat in Duval County currently held by soon-to-be state Sen. Clay Yarborough.

Cygnal, the nationally-respected polling firm rated #1 in the country for two straight cycles by Nate Silver’s 538 service, noted in a memo, “As there will not be serious primary opponents for (Gov. Ron) DeSantis or (Sen. Marco) Rubio, it is safe to assume that turnout will be low. Therefore, it is important to look at those respondents that are most likely to vote. Ray leads those who have voted in the past four primary elections 44% to 6% and those that voted in the past three of four primary elections 34% to 9%. This can be understood as Ray benefiting from a more engaged and informed electorate that always or almost always votes.”

Baker is relatively unknown, and Lake Ray has room to grow as well. Yarborough endorsed Ray, while Mayor Lenny Curry endorsed Baker, whose husband Tim is a well-known Curry political operative. With both candidates armed to the teeth with cash and endorsements, this will be a very hot primary to watch.

DeSantis has a 91% favorable rating, and Donald Trump has a net favorable rating at plus 77% in the ultrasafe R district, which will be altered in lines but not likely to change in temperament or performance. The poll was conducted Nov. 1-2, 2021, measuring 350 likely voters in the Republican primary with a MOE of +/- 5.18.

___

Just off embargo — Progress Pinellas launches new ad supporting Eric Lynn for CD 13 — Progress Pinellas is sponsored by Lynn’s family, friends and supporters to emphasize his long-standing record in Florida’s 13th Congressional District. The group’s first ad, “Hometown Kid” will begin airing Sunday during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. “Eric is running for Congress to fight Republicans’ attacks on us,” the ad says. “Eric is a force and his lifelong roots in St. Pete and Pinellas County are exactly what we need to fight for us in Washington, D.C.,” said Progress Pinellas Board Member Susan Schwartz. In the Democratic Primary, Lynn, a former senior adviser in the Barack Obama administration, faces Reps. Ben Diamond and Michele Rayner-Goolsby.

To view the ad, click on the image below:

___

First in Sunburn — Shevrin Jones launches Senate reelection bid with ‘Shared Future’ ad — On Friday, Jones announced he will seek another term in Senate District 35. The declaration featured “Our Shared Future” a video highlighting the Miami Gardens Democrat’s commitment to fighting for the issues important to Floridians. “For me, this is deeply personal and about the friends I’ve grown up with, the neighbors I’ve talked to while knocking doors, the small businesses that are the backbone of our communities, and every family in our region,” Jones said in a statement. “That’s why I’ve focused on delivering direct, meaningful impact for our communities. While we have made incredible progress, there is still a lot of work ahead as we recover from the pandemic, safeguard civil rights and our democracy, and look to the future to build pathways to prosperity and opportunity for every Floridian.”

To watch “Our Shared Future,” click on the image below:

__

Spotted — At the Veterans Day K9s for Warriors Charity Breakfast in Tallahassee DeSantis, Slater Bayliss, Al Cardenas, Cameron Cooper, Rory Diamond, Tom DiGiacomo, Brett Doster, Jamie Grant, Craig Hansen, Rob Johnson, Mike La Rosa, Frank Mayernick, Tony Mendola, Jason Nauman, Casey Reed, Jon Rees, Steve Schale, Stephen Shiver, Craig Smith, Sarah Suskey, and Brett Thompson.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@GeorgeTakei: If we permit vigilantes to come to tense conflict areas armed with assault-style rifles and to claim self-defense after KILLING people — even though they made themselves willing combatants in the danger zone — God help us all. We will have lost all reason.

—@GrayRohrer: Sign of the times for Democrats in Florida: Republican Wilton Simpson just raised more for his Agriculture Commissioner campaign ($1.6 million) last month than all three Dem candidates for Governor raised for their campaigns combined ($1.4 million)

—@UnrealZachWard: Yes, I live just north of Tallahassee, so it seems normal and appropriate that I am voting for Congressional candidates that are from downtown Jacksonville.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet: