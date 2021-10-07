Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 10.7.21

By Peter Schorsch

Veteran communications professional Jenn Meale Poggie is hanging out her shingle.

Poggie, who has worked in the field for 20 years, launched Pinnacle Media on Thursday. The Brown University alum spent the past year working as a senior account manager of Public Affairs at Sachs Media, one of the top public relations firms in the state.

“I’m thrilled to be fulfilling my lifelong dream of starting my own communications and marketing firm. Starting my own business is truly a silver lining of the pandemic, giving me the ability to meet the needs of both my clients and my family. I’ll miss the wonderful team at Sachs Media, where the people felt more like family than co-workers,” she said.

Before Sachs Media, Poggie held communications positions at several government agencies.

She spent the mid-aughts as Leon County Schools’ Public Information Officer before moving into state government in 2008 as Communications Director for the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

She later served as assistant press secretary to former Gov. Rick Scott, Communications Director for the Attorney General’s office under Pam Bondi, and Communications Director for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Her communications experience includes litigation before the U.S. Supreme Court, criminal justice, crisis communications, behavioral health care, health care, agriculture and more.

The new shop launches with an endorsement from Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg, who called Poggie “a skilled, results-driven communicator.”

“When I worked alongside her as the Florida Attorney General’s Drug Czar in the fight against prescription drug abuse, she helped raise awareness about the dangers of opioid abuse and supported policy to crack down on pill mills through earned and social media efforts,” he said.

