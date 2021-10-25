Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 10.25.21

By Peter Schorsch

Good Monday morning

An above-the-fold birthday shoutout to Mr. Tampa, Mike Griffin, whose day job is the market leader of Savills’ Tampa office.

Mike is an INFLUENCE 100 alum after being appointed by then-Gov. Rick Scott to the Port Tampa Bay Board in 2017 following reports of “wasteful spending” by port executives. Also, in 2017, he was the youngest chair of the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce in its 130-year history.

Mike is currently the vice-chair of the board of trustees at the University of South Florida, where he is also the head of the school’s presidential search committee.

Best wishes, Mike.

___

The next edition of INFLUENCE Magazine will be published in early January, focusing on the 2022 Legislative Session.

___

___

Veteran legislative staffer Matt Herndon is joining RSA Consulting as a local government and community affairs expert.

Herndon brings nearly a decade of experience in state government to the Tampa-based firm, most recently as a legislative aide to St. Petersburg Democratic Rep. Ben Diamond since 2016 in House District 68. Before that, he spent four years working for Diamond’s predecessor, Democratic Rep. Dwight Dudley.

“RSA prides itself on the culture we have built and the quality people we have as part of our team. We are very pleased that Matt would consider taking the leap to RSA and are equally grateful that Leader Diamond was willing to fully endorse Matt joining us,” said RSA Vice President and COO Natalie King. “Matt is a highly competent professional with just the right demeanor and ethics to help round out the already awesome team at RSA.”

Herndon’s new role will cover policy initiatives and local affairs for many regional organizations, including United Way Suncoast, the Tampa Bay Partnership, Pepin Distributing Company, Tampa Theatre, and the Straz Center for Performing Arts.

“I have had the pleasure of working with the RSA team on many occasions and have always been deeply impressed by their expertise, integrity, dedication to achieving results for their clients, and passion for bringing positive change to the Tampa Bay area,” Herndon said.

Herndon will be based out of the RSA Tampa office, alongside President and CEO Ron Pierce, King, lobbyists Edward Briggs, Kaitlyn Owen, Melody Arnold and Communications Coordinator Krista Landers.

___

Thank you to Selene San Felice of Axios Tampa Bay for featuring our home’s Halloween lights display in their Friday newsletter. Check out the profile here.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@Jack: Hyperinflation is going to change everything. It’s happening.

—@RedSteeze: The most ironic thing is 760,000 Americans are dead, likely because of (Anthony) Fauci‘s well-funded science experiments, but he’s going to end up retiring because the public got outraged over a few Beagles.

—@LauraLitvan: Sen Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats, said he won’t support ending the Senate filibuster that has enabled the Republican minority to block key portions of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

—@Fineout: Among the candidates who received money from a company created by (Lev) Parnas was @GovRonDeSantis, whose campaign later disgorged the money. Parnas was at multiple campaign events in closing days of 18 campaign

—@CharlieCrist: Surgeon General (Joseph) Ladapo should resign.

—@MarcACaputo: To those asking why POLITICO didn’t report a Public Integrity prosecutor was just added to the (Matt) Gaetz case, it’s because he wasn’t. We reported months ago Public Integrity was on the case (it’s their job). Prosecutor Todd Gee has been involved since at least Dec. 28, per subpoena

—@AnnaforFlorida: Incredible turnout at this year’s #EldAlz Orlando Walk!! Let’s support @alzassociation & @alzcnfl and those who live with Alzheimer’s and other dementia in finding a cure!

—@MittRomney: Darn it all to heck —@JasonSudeikis is hosting @nbcSNL tonight. Break a leg, Jason! Ann and I will be watching while splitting a nice, cold carton of chocolate milk.

—@RepGregSteube: Congrats to the @Braves for capturing the NL pennant! Florida’s 17th Congressional District is proud to host the Braves’ spring training facility and will be pulling for them in the World Series!

—@StevenTDennis: I remember Ye Olde days when I would camp out all night at Best Buy. One year I snagged a $499 laptop when none were for sale below — $999. Kind of had me hooked. Distant memories now. Maybe 20 years ago?