Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 10.20.21

—@DrTomFrieden: COVID was the #1 cause of death among people ages 35-54 last month, driven overwhelmingly by unvaccinated people.

—@MCatronDHS: Secretary (Alejandro) Mayorkas tested positive this morning for COVID-19 after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols. He is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice.

—@AGAshleyMoody: Incredibly proud to stand up for all who wish to express their faith and pray in public. I will always fight for the right of Americans to practice their faith.

—@Paul_Renner: I am fortunate to have President-Designate @Kathleen4SWFL as my counterpart. She is a strong, principled leader and an honest broker. I look forward to our partnership and all the good that we will accomplish together.

“Seminole Tribe pushes ‘don’t sign petition’ message for gambling initiatives” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — A newly-formed political committee backed by the Seminole Tribe of Florida has launched a statewide counterattack on other gaming groups that have been trying to get gambling expansion constitutional amendments on next year’s General Election ballot. “Don’t sign gambling petitions” declares a 30-second television and digital media ad released this week by the Standing Up for Florida committee. The commercial, “Watch Out Florida,” began airing this past weekend in all Florida markets. With $10 million from the Seminole Tribe, the committee warns Floridians against “out-of-state gambling companies” trying to get them to sign petitions to expand sports betting and casino gambling in Florida. Both initiatives aim to home in on the action now largely reserved for the Seminole Tribe.

To watch the ad, click on the image below: