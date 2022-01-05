Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 1.5.22

By Peter Schorsch

Sunburn breaks news on personnel moves every week, but this one is bittersweet: our Senior Editor, Janelle Irwin Taylor, is leaving the journalism world to serve as communications director for incoming St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch.

“Working as a journalist, particularly the past nearly two years as senior editor at Florida Politics, has been a dream come true. Journalism was my first love and passion. But with all things, sometimes the time is right for change. I’m looking forward to channeling all I’ve learned throughout my career about politics, policy and strategy into this new endeavor and working with Mayor-elect Ken Welch to continue building progress in the Sunshine City,” she said.

“I want to thank everyone at Florida Politics for being not just co-workers, but trusted friends. I know they will continue to do amazing work in the Tampa Bay area and beyond, and I look forward to continuing my relationship with them as I transition into this new and exciting role.”

Janelle has been covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay for nearly two decades. Her reporting talents have been showcased in hundreds of Florida Politics articles.

She was elevated to Senior Editor early in the pandemic. She has since become the glue that holds our virtual newsroom together, serving as both a trusted resource to our veteran reporters and a valuable adviser to our younger ones.

The Florida Politics family wishes her all the best.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@EWErickson: I don’t think January 6th is going to help the Democrats like the media seems to think it will. But there is a genuine obsession in the press about it. It was a bad day, but it doesn’t outweigh crime, inflation, COVID, school closures, etc. for voters.

—@Fineout: Campaign arm of @GovRonDeSantis sends out fundraising pitch that bashes (Joe) Biden for failing to shut down the virus as promises — it came out just as DeSantis was saying the same thing at delayed news conference. Normally they come out after the news conference

—@AngieNixon: I’m tripping because they didn’t even let him use his wheelchair to leave. Is this what we can expect of the Gov gets his own State Guards?

—@Annette_Taddeo: It seems we were the ones with a MAJOR announcement today, and at a news conference with no arrests

—@CarlosGSmith: Please STOP shaming folks for waiting in lines for COVID testing. Not everyone can just stay home for days on end WITHOUT pay. They need a negative test to return to work and without #PaidSickLeave they can’t afford to stay home. Floridians need #PaidLeave now.

—@Fahrenthold: It’s very hard to leave the @washingtonpost, especially at a time when it’s thriving and growing. I’ve loved it for 21 years. But when yr employee ID gets old enough to drink, it *might* be time to smack yourself in the face with a new challenge.

