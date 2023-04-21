Sun With Maybe An East Coast Storm

Friday features sun, clouds, and a few afternoon storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see lots of sun. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip current at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies and the chance of an afternoon storm to the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny again. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, but a few inland locations could reach the upper 80s.

Sunday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will be mostly sunny for much of the day, but don’t rule out an afternoon storm in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers and storms in spots. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.